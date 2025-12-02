WWE Fans Rave About New Nattie Neidhart Vignette With Maxxine Dupri

After months of fans crying out for Natalya to be presented as the no-nonsense, smash-mouth, 'Low-Key Legend' Nattie Neidhart that had been tearing up the indies, NWA, NXT and AAA over the past year, it looks as though WWE's audience finally has their wish.

A vignette aired on Monday Night Raw last night showing newly crowned women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri undergoing a torturous bout of training, which culminated with her being slapped to the ground by none other than Nattie Neidhart.

Nattie Neidhart Could be a Huge Success on WWE TV

Natalya has worked as Nattie Neidhart, Rage Against The Machine entrance theme and all, on the independent scene, while also displaying the more aggressive version of herself during appearances in AAA and NXT. The presentation has gone down a storm with fans and fellow wrestlers alike, with audiences clamoring to see this version of Natalya brought to WWE's main roster.

The former Women's Champion had been briefly partnered with Maxxine Dupri earlier this year, but has not been seen much on WWE television in 2025. With Dupri recently dethroning Becky Lynch as the women's Intercontinental champion, however, the time appears to have arrived for Natalya to embark upon her Nattie Neidhart persona to train Dupri into a true fighting champion, via a series of agonizing sessions in her Hart Family Dungeon 2.0.

Natalya has long been established as one of the most respected wrestlers in the WWE locker room, male or female. Yet on WWE television, she has often been used as more of an elevational talent, helping establish her colleagues for World Title glory rather than being positioned as a main event player herself, despite easily possessing enough talent to carry herself in major matches and storylines.

As Nattie Neidhart, Natalya will be able to showcase a grittier, more intense and relatively unseen side of herself which could resonate with a larger part of the viewing audience who are regularly entranced by believable badass characters.

The reactions to last night's vignette on Raw already seem to confirm this assumption.

Reactions to Nattie/Maxxine Vignette Were Overwhelmingly Positive

The vignette, which also works wonders for Maxxine and the development of her own character as IC Champion, drew a slew of impassioned shares on social media, with fans on X appearing hyped for the impending 'debut' of 'the Low Key Legend' Nattie Neidhart on Monday Night Raw.

Maxxine Dupri's First Intercontinental Title Defence Has Been Set

Dupri, who benefitted from an AJ Lee assist in winning the women's IC Title from Becky Lynch at Madison Square Garden on November 17, now has her first challenger confirmed in the form of Ivy Nile.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made the match official last night. In storyline, Lynch has boycotted Raw following her defeat at MSG and during the women's Wargames match at Survivor Series, so a title rematch is not yet on the cards for The Man.

