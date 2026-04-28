Nattie Neidhart Reacts to 'Heartbreaking' Passing of WrestleMania Fan She Tried to Help Locate

After celebrating everything that makes pro wrestling so great this past WrestleMania 42 weekend, the wrestling world is mourning the loss of a passionate and enthusiastic wrestling fan.

WWE superstar Nattie Neidhart used her social media channels to help spread awareness about a man who went missing in Las Vegas. He was last pictured with Neidhart herself at a signing she hosted. Neidhart is known for having a strong relationship with her fanbase, constantly reposting photos she takes with fans and other posts that show support for her.

On the evening of April 25, Neidhart posted her original plea to help find 43-year-old Marc Izard. Izard traveled to Las Vegas for the WrestleMania weekend and began to worry his family when he didn't return home to the United Kingdom when he was supposed to. After news broke of his passing, the wrestling world began to mourn the tragic loss of one of its own.

WrestleMania 42 Las Vegas | WWE.com

What happened to Izard

The Perched On The Rope podcast began efforts to bring Izard home safely on social media. They posted on the morning of Saturday, April 25, that Izard was missing, and they included contact information in case anyone knew anything about Izard's whereabouts. He was last seen walking out of T-Mobile Arena Friday night with his walking stick after WWE Smackdown.

Neidhart reposted the information and the search for Izard took off.

A member of our wrestling family, Marc Izard, is currently missing after WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas. His last known sighting was leaving the arena after SmackDown on April 17, his last photo taken was with me at my signing.



Marc traveled from the UK and has not made it… https://t.co/2gx3t2faQ5 pic.twitter.com/uXuoFrk7M4 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 25, 2026

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported last night that Izard had passed away.

"Marc Izard, 43, died April 18 in the 1700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, between East St. Louis Avenue and Oakley Boulevard, the Clark County's coroners office said Monday afternoon." Las Vegas Review's Casey Harrison

The report stated his cause of death was still pending, but a statement from a family member paints a better picture. Izard's sister posted a message detailing his cause of death, which included complications from underlying medical conditions that worsened over the weekend.

🚨Marc Izard update🚨



This is a statement from Marc's sister.



Keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Please respect their privacy at this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/IvcfsNmTYr — Dobby (@BadDobby7) April 28, 2026

The family of Izard is also working to bring his body home to the United Kingdom. His sister also thanked Izard's "wider wrestling family," who tried to bring him home safely in the best way they could.

Nattie's statement

Neidhart took to X this morning to deliver a statement on what Izard's loss means to her, having spoken with Izard so soon before his passing.

"Hearing about the passing of someone from our wrestling family, Marc Izard, is heartbreaking...Wrestling brings people together in such a special way, and moments like this remind us how precious life truly is. My thoughts are with Marc’s family, friends, and everyone who loved him." @NatByNature on X

Neidhart also included the picture Izard took with her at the signing. Izard's family has also asked for privacy going forward as they figure out the next steps in their grieving process.