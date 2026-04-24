WWE Star Admits Brock Lesnar’s Boot Unlacing Nearly Brought Her to Tears

The wrestling world had never seen Brock Lesnar as vulnerable and emotional as when they saw him unlace his boots at WrestleMania 42.

The former UFC Heavyweight champion has always been reserved and private. In the few media and podcast appearances he's made since returning to WWE in 2012, he's spoken about how he prefers to live his life very far away from the public eye.

Lesnar has always prided himself on earning a living that rewards him with land and a beautiful family, which he considers to be his true legacy.

When fans saw him shedding real tears and throwing up an "X" sign at his longtime manager, Paul Heyman, it touched many of them. There may be some confusion about whether or not Lesnar is actually retired, but publicly, Lesnar has been receiving his flowers for the career he put together in pro wrestling.

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar | WWE

Stratton was sad for her fellow Minnesota native

Ms. Tiffy Time sat down with Adrian Hernandez to discuss the fallout of WrestleMania 42, and Hernandez asked Stratton what it was like to watch Lesnar's unexpected retirement unfold.

“I don’t know. When I saw Brock on unlace his boots, I almost shed a tear. I was sad for him...He looked like he started crying a little bit, too. He’s just a boy. It’s his first time living, too.” Tiffany Stratton

Stratton seemed to share the same sentiment that many notable names and fans in the pro wrestling world share. Seeing the massive wrecking machine of a man sit down in the middle of the ring in front of 50,000 to weep over the end of his career was an emotional moment.

Oba Femi beat Lesnar in just under five minutes at WrestleMania 42 Sunday night.

Oba Femi standing over Brock Lesnar | WWE

Stratton wants to see Lesnar come home

Like many fans of the Beast Incarnate, Stratton was caught off guard by his sudden retirement. Many people expected Lesnar to extend his career out to this summer's WWE SummerSlam PLE, which is taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Lesnar spent years wrestling on the collegiate level for the University of Minnesota.

"So hopefully it’s not his last match. Hopefully in SummerSlam in Minnesota we’ll get to see him. I think that would be iconic, retiring in your hometown. But yeah, I’m really sad but happy for him.” Tiffany Stratton

With Gunther not set to compete for any world championships any time soon, perhaps there's one more pro wrestling legend he can send into retirement this summer. It's hard to find a harder-hitting matchup than Gunther and 10-time WWE World champion Brock Lesnar.

Stratton beat Jordynne Grace in a singles match on last week's Friday Night SmackDown to become No. 1 contender to the WWE Women's United States championship, which is currently held by Giulia.