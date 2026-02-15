Logan Paul says that he was born to be a pro wrestler. Hard to argue. The social media megastar has already had some premiere level matches in WWE.

Just a few years into his career, Paul has worked with a who's who of WWE stars including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and others. Paul has won many of those matches too.

In a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, Paul explained why he decided to sign a full-time contract with WWE despite having a cushy part-time deal. In the same interview, he also discussed pro wrestling history, it's importance, and the various stars he studies to get better at his craft. Paul revealed a surprise name as the lead person he watches on a regular basis.

Logan Paul respects the history of pro wrestling

"Gotta learn from the greats," Paul said. "I've been studying Superstar Billy Graham. I don't know how far back you go, but there are so many greats that have graced the WWE and there's a lot to learn. There's a book called Steal Like An Artist. I think it's an interesting book, because it's essentially saying allow yourself to be influenced by those who are great and then make it your own. And I try to do that with a lot of a lot of my predecessors."

Paul seems to respect the history of pro wrestling and each week on Raw he stands by one of the most historic managers in wrestling history when he stands next to Paul Heyman in The Vision. Paul joined the Heyman and Seth Rollins-led faction this summer and his been a force on WWE Raw each week since.

As a member of the group, Paul has feuded with CM Punk and LA Knight this year. Paul was also a part of The Vision betraying Seth Rollins and taking him out of action last year. Rollin has not been seen in WWE since then due to a shoulder injury suffered against Cody Rhodes.

Logan Paul is a former WWE United States Champion. Paul doesn't yet have a WrestleMania 42 opponent this year, but signs point to him taking on LA Knight in some kind of tag team match. At WrestleMania 41 last year in Las Vegas, Paul wrested and beat AJ Styles.

This year, WrestleMania will return to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium. The only announced match for the show is Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

