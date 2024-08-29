Netflix's Sure-To-Be Controversial Vince McMahon Documentary Finally Has A Release Date
Netflix has finally pulled the trigger on their long-stewing Vince McMahon documentary. Mr. McMahon will arrive on the streaming giant on September 25.
The six-part series, produced by Chris Smith (Tiger King) and Bill Simmons (30 For 30) will track McMahon's rise to power and prominence in the 80s up to his resignation this past January following rape and sex trafficking allegations.
McMahon's life is ripe with success and scandal. The Tiger King pedigree behind the series ensures that every bit of it will be dramatized.
In a press release, Smith revealed the inspiration behind the documentary series:
"The goal behind 'Mr. McMahon' was to pull back the curtain and reveal the true Vince McMahon, obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world. Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations. The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind."- Chris Smith
McMahon stepped down from his WWE chairman position in 2022 after an investigation into alleged hush money payments was made public. He returned in 2023, assisting in Endeavor's purchase of the global pro wrestling brand, and once again seizing control of WWE's creative.
In January 2024, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit accusing McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and other WWE employees of sexual assault and sex trafficking.
After Grant's allegations went public, TKO CEO Ari Emanuel explained that “Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE. While this matter pre-dates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.”
Four years in the making, Netflix promises to finally show the world the real Vince McMahon, warts and all, when Mr. McMahon premieres September 25.