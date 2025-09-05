New Information Revealed About Brock Lesnar's WWE Contract
The ending of SummerSlam would see John Cena drop the WWE Championship back to Cody Rhodes before the shocking return of Brock Lesnar took place. It was apparent that the two former rivals would face off during Cena's retirement tour.
While Lesnar disappeared from WWE television after being mentioned multiple times in the Janel Grant lawsuit, it was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lesnar was still under contract and being paid by the WWE.
That has been corrected, as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Lesnar was actually a free agent for an undisclosed amount of time, and he and WWE worked out a new deal before his SummerSlam return.
"He was getting paid on his prior contract long after they stopped using him, but that deal did expire and he actually was a free agent for months until the new deal was signed. They couldn’t extend the prior deal due to injury like with others because he wasn’t injured and it was their choice not to use him."- Dave Meltzer, WON
Brock Lesnar's First Match Since Coming Back
With WWE's new Wrestlepalooza event just around the corner on September 20th, WWE has yet to fully confirm if the rumored match between Cena and Lesnar will be taking place.
It has been confirmed that Cena will be wrestling at the event, but his opponent has not officially been announced yet. Cena is going to appear on SmackDown tonight, airing in the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, the arena where John Cena made his debut against Kurt Angle over two decades ago.
It is also rumored that tonight could be the start of the build to Lesnar vs. Cena, as Brock could be in Chicago this week. Sean Ross Sapp would report on Lesnar's travel, saying:
"Fightful Select has learned that Brock Lesnar has been scheduled to travel to Chicago this week. Friday's episode of Smackdown emanates from Chicago, and sources in WWE that we spoke to said that he was discussed as a possibility for the show"- Sean Ross Sapp, Fightful Select
