John Cena's Final WWE Match Will Not Happen In Boston, Despite Strong Push From City
We still do not know where John Cena's WWE career will end, but it will not be in his hometown.
WWE announced Friday afternoon that the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion will make his final appearances in Boston and New York City when Monday Night Raw heads to TD Garden on Monday, November 10, and Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 17.
It has long been rumored that Cena's final match will be taking place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. It was expected that show would be held in Beantown, but that will not be happening.
Our Jon Alba is reporting that Boston officials made a very strong push to host Cena's final match, but WWE wanted the city to cover costs it previously hadn’t for events. There was also a timing issue.
"WWE and TKO want Cena’s last match to be a major tourism destination event," Alba wrote on his X account. "Doing that in December in Boston around the holidays isn’t easy."
Tickets for Cena's final episodes of Raw in Boston and New York will go on sale starting Wednesday, September 10, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) on Ticketmaster. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting the Ticketmaster website starting Tuesday, September 9, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT).
Additionally, official Raw Priority Pass packages are now available through WWE's exclusive partner, On Location. These packages offer fans premium seating in the Madison Club, all-inclusive hospitality, in-club Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more.
John Cena's final SmackDown may be tonight in Chicago
Cena has very limited dates left in his farewell tour, and the reported feeling backstage is that his appearance on SmackDown tonight in Chicago could very well be his last on the Blue Brand.
The 'Greatest of All-Time' began his WWE career over 23 years ago on SmackDown at the Allstate Arena. He answered the open challenge of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, and wrestled a relatively short, but still impressive match that officially put him on the radar of WWE fans.
John Cena's next match is expected to be at WWE Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, September 20. It's believed he'll be wrestling Brock Lesnar, and the build to that bout could start tonight in Chicago as The Beast is reportedly in town ahead of the show.
