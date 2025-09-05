Major Update On Location For John Cena’s Final WWE Match
Where will John Cena wrestle his final WWE match?
There are less than 10 dates left on Cena’s WWE retirement tour, with the record-setting 17-time World Champion reportedly set for his final SmackDown appearance tonight in Chicago.
There has been plenty of debate as to the details of Cena’s last match, which will take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13. Who will be his opponent? What will be the location for the show?
And now, it appears there is more clarity on the latter of those questions.
According to WrestleVotes, Cena’s final WWE match at Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
This is a big shift from initial reports the past few months, which suggested that the match would be held in Cena’s hometown of Boston.
However, WWE announced on Friday that Cena will make his final appearance in Boston for an episode of Raw on November 10. The company also revealed Cena’s final show at Madison Square Garden will be on the November 17 edition of Raw.
The Takedown on SI’s Jon Alba reports that Boston officials made a huge push to to host Cena’s final match, but WWE wanted the city to cover costs that it previously had not covered for events.
Who Will Be John Cena’s Final Opponent?
While the location seems to be set, WWE fans are still curious as to who Cena will face in his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Cena is likely headed towards a showdown with longtime rival Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20, which will be the first PLE to stream on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service.
And with Cena already having matches with Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Logan Paul, and others this year, none of them would likely be in the mix.
Could it be Drew McIntyre? What about Gunther? Or is there another wild card option that WWE could consider for the match?
Just like the choice for the DC location, it’s a pivotal decision for WWE officials ahead of one of the most important matches in company history.
