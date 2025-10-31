New Report Addresses Andrade's Rumored WWE Return
What’s going on with Andrade’s contract situation?
It’s been quite a month for the former WWE United States Champion and NXT Champion.
Our own Jon Alba reported back in September that WWE had quietly released Andrade, adding that multiple sources stated he had at least one wellness policy violation during his most recent run with the company. It’s unknown if that directly led to his release, but Andrade was reportedly suspended without pay for it.
Following his WWE exit, he then made a surprise return to AEW on the October 1 episode of Dynamite, where he took aim at an old rival in Kenny Omega to align himself with The Don Callis Family.
However, Andrade has not appeared on AEW television since, with The Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez stating a few weeks ago that it had something to do with the non-compete clause in his WWE contract.
Despite a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that Andrade has signed a full-time contract with AEW, some have speculated that Andrade could be on his way back to WWE.
In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared an update, debunking the rumors of a WWE return for Andrade.
“For what this is worth, according to those in WWE, the rumors from last week that WWE is looking to now bring him back aren’t true,” Meltzer wrote. “One person near the top who would likely know (although there are lots of secrets) said that he had never heard the name discussed. Another who would have to know said the story wasn’t true.”
Meltzer mentions that while WWE is known for keeping certain returns secret, it seems unlikely that Andrade’s situation would qualify. Andrade has wrestled just one match since his WWE exit, defeating DMT Azul to win the Crash Heavyweight Championship on October 3.
Andrade Reflects On His Wrestling Career
While it’s unknown when he’ll return to the ring in AEW, Andrade recently reflected on his journey in professional wrestling.
He took to X earlier this week to share a personal story expressing his love for the business.
“On October 18, 2003, my debut as a professional wrestler,” he wrote. “My first paycheck was $4 dls. 80 pesos Mexicanos I was only 13 years old. All I cared about was wrestling and enjoying the business. I invested so much of my time in the business. When I was in Saudi Arabia, my mother passed away, and I didn't get back in time to say goodbye. Championship match vs Finn Balor.
“This year 2025 something similar happened to me in Europe: my father almost died, and I wasn't there anyway, and more. These are things you do because l love the business and this happens in many companies.”
Andrade requested his release from WWE in March 2021 and signed with AEW in June 2021.
He returned to WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Chris Jericho Pictured With WWE Star Amid Return Rumors
John Cena Comments On Recent Trips To The WWE Performance Center
WWE Makes Changes To Upcoming Raw And SmackDown Shows
It’s Time For Drew McIntyre To Finish His Story And Become WWE Champion — Here’s Why