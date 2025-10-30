John Cena Comments On Recent Trips To The WWE Performance Center
John Cena has recently spent time with WWE's stars of tomorrow, taking in multiple trips to the company's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
The 17-time World Champion, who only has four more appearances left as an in-ring competitor, had been pictured with several NXT stars in recent weeks. Not only had Cena been sharing his wisdom and advice from over a quarter century in the business, but he also revealed how much he had learned from his visits.
Cena Shares Social Media Post About His Time at the PC
Taking to X, Cena shared a post that read, “Being coachable can open our minds to learn. Thank you to all the superstars at the WWE PC for sharing with me different perspectives of our business. I spent the week digesting their feedback & was grateful to be able to return today for another chance to learn & share wisdom.”
Several NXT stars had shared pictures with Cena during his visits, expressing their gratitude towards one of the Greatest Of All Time taking the time to help them in the early stages of their careers.
Cena Set For His Final Two Monday Night Raws
Cena's PC visits come just ahead of his final two Monday Night Raw appearances, which will take place at the TD Garden in Boston and Madison Square Garden in New York, respectively, on November 10 and November 17.
The Doctor of Thuganomics is yet to have another match announced for either appearance on Raw, nor does he have anything confirmed for his final ever Survivor Series in San Diego on November 29, or his last match on December 13, at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington DC.
It is believed, however, that Cena will challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title at Survivor Series. The show is in Mysterio's hometown and, should the match between 'Dirty' Dom and Cena take place, it would represent Cena's first televised challenge for the Intercontinental Title.
It is the one championship keeping Cena from becoming a grand slam champion in WWE, which feels wild considering how much he has accomplished across his 20+ years with the company.
As for Cena's final match, it has been reported, although unconfirmed, that a tournament will take place to decide the 17-time Champion's opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. Gunther is currently the favorite to receive the honor.
However, as we have already seen with Cena's retirement tour, plans can change. What is also interesting to speculate on is whether the two-time Royal Rumble winner will have a match at either of his last two Monday Night Raw appearances, one being a homecoming show in Boston and the other being in Madison Square Garden, where Cena won his first United States Title at WrestleMania 20, and his first Royal Rumble in 2008.
Perhaps someone from the PC will step up in Boston or New York? (COUGHmakeitObaFemiCOUGH).
