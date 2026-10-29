New Report Clarifies Stephanie Vaquer's Situation After WWE Raw Absence

It was reported on Wednesday that Stephanie Vaquer is going to be out of action "indefinitely" as she deals with an illness. That's the bad news. The good news is that this doesn't appear to be anything serious.

Vaquer missed multiple weeks away from the ring after she suffered an ankle injury at Money in the Bank, but she was cleared to compete in a Women's World Championship No. 1 Contender's Match against Becky Lynch this past Monday night on WWE Raw. And then, she wasn't.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce opened the broadcast by announcing that Stephanie Vaquer would miss the show, and as a make-good, Becky Lynch would instead challenge Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship in the main event.

Morgan would leave Fresno, California, that night with the title still in her possession thanks to Judgment Day interference that caused a disqualification, while the fans left the arena with more questions than answers about the status of the woman who was supposed to close the show, Stephanie Vaquer.

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer was able to provide some more information about what's going on with La Primera and why there's a lack of information regarding a timeline for her return to television.

“She’s ill... I was told it’s nothing terribly serious or anything,” Meltzer said. “But she’s ill and she’s out. Indefinitely in the sense that it’s not like it’s a week. It’s something that’s indeterminate yet as far as when she’ll be back."

Stephanie Vaquer's illness clears up the puzzling booking from Saturday into Monday

Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer | Netflix

The booking of Stephanie Vaquer over the past few weeks has been incredibly confusing. While she did leave New Orleans with a legitimate ankle injury, she was back in the ring the following weekend at a live event in Hawaii. The next Monday night on Raw, she was back under doctor's orders to stay off her feet.

Fast-forward to this past Saturday night, WWE went out of their way to announce that Vaquer was cleared of the ankle injury and that she would face Becky Lynch in Fresno. Dave Meltzer says Vaquer's sudden illness changed those plans at the last minute.

“It wasn’t about an injury, and it wasn’t a worked storyline. They were going to do the match on Monday night and she got sick and could not come. And that’s why they did the Becky Lynch-Liv Morgan. And that’s why they did the DQ, because they didn’t want to beat Becky Lynch. But it wasn’t a match that they had planned, so they did the DQ that way... to get out of it essentially.”

We'll keep you updated on the status of Stephanie Vaquer as soon as more information becomes available. The Takedown on SI wishes her a speedy recovery.