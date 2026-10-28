Reported Reason Why Stephanie Vaquer is Out of Action "Indefinitely"

The news just keeps going from bad to worse for Stephanie Vaquer.

The two-time Women's World Champion had already missed most of the summer due to injury, and now less than three months into her return to action, La Primera is reportedly set to spend even more time away from the ring.

Vaquer was dealing with a legitimate ankle injury coming out of Money in the Bank, where she lost the Women's World Championship back to Liv Morgan, but she was given medical clearance in time to compete against Becky Lynch in a No. 1 Contender's Match this past Monday Night on Raw. Hours before that main event match-up, however, it was called off.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce kicked off the Netflix broadcast Monday by announcing that Stephanie Vaquer would be unable to compete against Becky Lynch, and that The Man would instead challenge Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship in the main event.

Morgan would go on to lose the match by disqualification, but she retained her title thanks to Judgment Day interference from Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Dominik Mysterio would later save her from a Tiffany Stratton Money in the Bank cash-in attempt.

The entire post-match angle, which also involved WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green and IYO SKY, appeared to set the stage for the Women's WarGames Match next month at Survivor Series. Assuming she's healthy by Thanksgiving weekend, Stephanie Vaquer could easily be worked into that match, but there are now some serious questions about her immediate future.

Stephanie Vaquer is reportedly dealing with an illness and will be out indefinitely

Stephanie Vaquer | WWE

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Tuesday night that it wasn't just a storyline-driven angle with Stephanie Vaquer on Monday night. La Primera was not given medical clearance to wrestle against Becky Lynch, but her aforementioned ankle injury was not the issue that kept her out of the ring.

Sources told Mike Johnson that Vaquer's absence this week was believed to be related to an illness, and the insiders at False Finish later corroborated his report by adding that she was expected to be out of action indefinitely.

As PW Insider reported, Stephanie Vaquer's absence is believed to be illness-related.



A source tells False Finish that Vaquer will be out "indefinitely" pic.twitter.com/5sHU2tqtWL — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) October 28, 2026

This is another unfortunate blow to Vaquer, who has been snake bit so far throughout her brief, but still very successful, main roster WWE career.

La Primera missed several weeks last fall with a severe illness, which she disclosed to The Takedown on SI at the time. In January of this year, she dealt with a foot issue that required her to make several appearances in a walking boot. She then suffered a shoulder injury in April, which contributed to her months-long hiatus over the summer.

There is currently no reported timeline for Vaquer's return to the ring. We'll keep you up to date as soon as more information becomes available. The Takedown on SI wishes her a speedy recovery.