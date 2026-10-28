Reported Reason Why Stephanie Vaquer is Out of Action "Indefinitely"
The news just keeps going from bad to worse for Stephanie Vaquer.
The two-time Women's World Champion had already missed most of the summer due to injury, and now less than three months into her return to action, La Primera is reportedly set to spend even more time away from the ring.
Vaquer was dealing with a legitimate ankle injury coming out of Money in the Bank, where she lost the Women's World Championship back to Liv Morgan, but she was given medical clearance in time to compete against Becky Lynch in a No. 1 Contender's Match this past Monday Night on Raw. Hours before that main event match-up, however, it was called off.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce kicked off the Netflix broadcast Monday by announcing that Stephanie Vaquer would be unable to compete against Becky Lynch, and that The Man would instead challenge Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship in the main event.
Morgan would go on to lose the match by disqualification, but she retained her title thanks to Judgment Day interference from Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Dominik Mysterio would later save her from a Tiffany Stratton Money in the Bank cash-in attempt.
The entire post-match angle, which also involved WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green and IYO SKY, appeared to set the stage for the Women's WarGames Match next month at Survivor Series. Assuming she's healthy by Thanksgiving weekend, Stephanie Vaquer could easily be worked into that match, but there are now some serious questions about her immediate future.
Stephanie Vaquer is reportedly dealing with an illness and will be out indefinitely
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Tuesday night that it wasn't just a storyline-driven angle with Stephanie Vaquer on Monday night. La Primera was not given medical clearance to wrestle against Becky Lynch, but her aforementioned ankle injury was not the issue that kept her out of the ring.
Sources told Mike Johnson that Vaquer's absence this week was believed to be related to an illness, and the insiders at False Finish later corroborated his report by adding that she was expected to be out of action indefinitely.
This is another unfortunate blow to Vaquer, who has been snake bit so far throughout her brief, but still very successful, main roster WWE career.
La Primera missed several weeks last fall with a severe illness, which she disclosed to The Takedown on SI at the time. In January of this year, she dealt with a foot issue that required her to make several appearances in a walking boot. She then suffered a shoulder injury in April, which contributed to her months-long hiatus over the summer.
There is currently no reported timeline for Vaquer's return to the ring. We'll keep you up to date as soon as more information becomes available. The Takedown on SI wishes her a speedy recovery.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino