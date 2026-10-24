Stephanie Vaquer Cleared, Major Match booked for October 26 WWE Raw
It's a match that many wrestling fans have wanted to see ever since Stephanie Vaquer first signed with WWE, and now the green light has been given.
La Primera had not been cleared to compete on television ever since she dropped her Women's World Championship at Money in the Bank in New Orleans earlier this month.
She suffered a legitimate ankle injury in the loss to Liv Morgan, and although she did return to the ring briefly during a live event in Hawaii, WWE medical would not give her the go ahead to wrestle on Raw. That was until Saturday night.
Stephanie Vaquer took to social media to announce that her ankle is now 100 percent, and that she would see Becky Lynch this coming Monday when WWE Raw emanates from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.
Both La Primera and The Man have their sights set on challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship, presumably after her 2026 Women's Crown Jewel Championship Match against WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green coming up on Saturday, November 7.
It was last Monday night that Lynch suggested they meet in a No. 1 Contender's Match once Vaquer was cleared, and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce wasted little time in making that match official once Stephanie's good health status became public.
This will mark the first time that Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch will face each other in singles competition. The only other time they've ever shared the ring was the aforementioned Money in the Bank Triple Threat Match with Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship.
Only one other match has been booked for this coming Monday, and it's another major one for the women's division. Bayley has been making Lyra Valkyria's life miserable for the past several weeks, and she's finally ready to settle things with her former tag team partner when they meet in a No Disqualification Match.
Oba Femi, Mr. Money in the Bank Penta, Sol Ruca and The Judgment Day are all being advertised for the show locally as well. The Takedown on SI will have more information on the October 26 edition of the flagship show when our WWE Raw preview drops at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) this coming Monday morning.
Current card for Monday Night Raw on October 26,2026:
- Women's World Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Becky Lynch vs. Stephanie Vaquer
- No Disqualification Match: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino