New Report Reveals How Brock Lesnar Is Viewed Backstage In WWE
Brock Lesnar made a triumphant return to WWE at SummerSlam this year and was immediately put inside of a major match with John Cena.
The match took place at the first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza PLE, which was the first PLE streamed as part of the new WWE and ESPN partnership on the ESPN app. Lesnar was victorious over Cena in that match.
Though Lesnar's return did some business for WWE at Wrestlepalooza and drew millions of social media views, not everyone in WWE was happy to have The Beast back in the fold.
According to a new report by The Wrestling Observer, there were people backstage in WWE that were strongly against bringing Lesnar back to the company.
The report indicates that some women on the staff were even more unhappy and that there was a belief that though Lesnar's return provided a big live pop, backstage folks in production felt he didn't move the needle for the company after the first week.
Brock Lesnar has complicated relationship with WWE thanks to Vince McMahon
Why the backstage negativity for Brock Lesnar in WWE? It's because Lesnar was named in Janel Grant's case against former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.
Grant is suing McMahon for sexual assault and trafficking and some of her evidence includes text messages between McMahon and Lesnar. McMahon resigned as Executive Chairman of TKO Group in 2024 because of the lawsuit and allegations.
McMahon is mixed up in a few legal battles right now. The one with Grant, one against former WWE shareholders, and a reckless driving charge that he and his team received positive news about this week in Connecticut.
As for Lesnar, prior to the match against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza he hadn't wrestled for WWE since 2023. Lesnar competed against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in 2023 and lost, but had not worked with the company in any capacity since then.
Since defeating John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, Lesnar has not been seen on WWE television and his next company appearance is not being promoted at this time.
