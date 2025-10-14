Wrestling On FanNation

Latest Update On Seth Rollins' Shoulder Injury Spells Trouble For His WWE Future

Rollins reportedly got hurt on Saturday wrestling Cody Rhodes.

Jon Alba

Seth Rollins is reportedly set to miss months of action.
Seth Rollins is reportedly set to miss months of action. / WWE

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is reportedly set to be sidelined for some time. And no, it's not a work this time.

It was noted on Monday that Rollins allegedly injured his shoulder during his WWE Crown Jewel match with Cody Rhodes on Saturday to the point that he was walking around with a sling on his arm, with people internally believing he was legitimately hurt.

WWE quickly turned Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman on Rollins unexpectedly on Monday Night Raw, giving credence to the rumors of an injury.

In a new update from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, it appears Rollins is indeed set to miss at least a few months of action at minimum.

Meltzer reported on Tuesday afternoon that Rollins is "at this point" expected to undergo shoulder surgery soon and that the injury is legitimate. Many speculated on the nature of the incident after Rollins faked a knee injury over the summer, leading to a dramatic Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk.

A Big 2025 For Rollins Comes To A Halt

The Vision Seth Rollins
The Vision turns on Seth Rollins on Raw. / WWE

2025 was shaping up to be a career year for Rollins, who slowly turned heel at the beginning of the year during his feud with Punk. He would go on to defeat Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 in the main event of the Saturday show, aligning with Paul Heyman in the process.

Not long after WrestleMania, Bron Breakker and a returning Bronson Reed would also side with Rollins and Heyman, leading to the creation of The Vision stable. Rollins would win the world title at SummerSlam as noted, and Reed even recently defeated Reigns in an Australian Street Fight at WWE Crown Jewel.

Rollins and his real-life wife, Becky Lynch, were also involved in a major, high-profile match for WWE at WrestlePalooza. There, he and Lynch lost to Punk and a returning AJ Lee, a match that was her first back in wrestling after more than a decade away.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are introduced Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, during WWE WrestlePalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 39-year-old has a history of injuries, which allowed WWE to blur the lines of reality with his fake knee issue over the summer. Rollins was spotted in public shortly after the Australia show on Saturday, though, sporting the arm sling while out.

He last underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus after WrestleMania XL, missing two months of programming in the process.

Published
