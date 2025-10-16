Major Update On Jacob Fatu's WWE Future Following Injury Report
Jacob Fatu was scheduled to be a big part of plans for WWE for the rest of the year, but those things all may be on hold for the foreseeable future.
Rumors indicated that Fatu was set to be a part of the Men's War Games match at WWE Survivor Series as a part of CM Punk's team against The Vision. While that match has already undergone some changes as a result of Seth Rollins set to miss time following an injury, Fatu may be out of it altogether as well.
Bodyslam.net reported on Thursday that the former WWE United States Champion Fatu is dealing with "a non-wrestling related injury" that would keep him off of television for an extended period of time. The report indicates that it could even extend into 2026.
Fatu was in the midst of a breakout year and had been poised for a push into the main event scene for several months. He missed more than a month of TV from the middle of August into September, but returned on Sept. 26 to confront Drew McIntyre, who he's been feuding with since.
Fatu's Major 2025
This year was shaping up to be maybe the biggest year of Fatu's career, but it seems he could be out of action for the remainder of 2025.
The 33-year-old had a memorable Last Man Standing Match with Braun Strowman in April that would ultimately set him up for a United States Championship match with LA Knight at WrestleMania 41.
There, Fatu would defeat Knight to capture his first WWE title belt. He would go on to split from his Bloodline ally Solo Sikoa, turning on him in the Men's WWE Money in the Bank ladder match, setting up a program between the two.
MORE: Latest Update On Seth Rollins' Shoulder Injury Spells Trouble For His WWE Future
Sikoa and Fatu would square off at WWE Night of Champions, where Sikoa would win the United States Championship from Fatu following interference from Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and a debuting Talla Tonga. They would have a rematch at SummerSlam, where Sikoa once again left with the gold (though not after eating a moonsault off the top of the cage).
Fatu was set to be positioned in the aforementioned War Games match alongside Punk, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, and either Jimmy Uso or Knight. However, that match is now set to get some form of creative overhaul because of Bronn Breakker and Bronson Reed turning on Rollins on Monday Night Raw.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Nick Khan Doubles Down On Choice To Run WWE WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia
CM Punk Issues Blunt Warning To WWE Fans
The Rock Reveals What Influence He Has In Booking John Cena's Final Opponent
Bronson Reed Makes Interesting Comparison Between Roman Reigns And Kazuchika Okada