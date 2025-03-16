Wrestling On FanNation

New Segments And Appearances Announced For Monday's WWE Raw

IYO SKY and Bianca Belair will sign their contract for WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins will address Roman Reigns and John Cena returns to WWE for the first time since Elimination Chamber. Tomorrow's Monday Night Raw is shaping up to be a big one.

WWE has now merged into the high speed lane on the 'Road to WrestleMania'.

John Cena will be live on Raw tomorrow night for the first time since his brutal assault on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, and the American Nightmare has promised to be in Brussels to hear what he has to say in person.

Bron Breakker will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor, while Penta and Ludwig Kaiser go No Holds Barred. But that's not all as Raw GM Adam Pearce announced some new additions to the card on social media Sunday afternoon.

Women's World Champion IYO SKY and Bianca Belair will put pen to paper and make their WrestleMania 41 match official. Something that will most assuredly sit well with Rhea Ripley.

Also, Seth Rollins will be in the house and Pearce says he has a lot to get off his chest following the return of Roman Reigns this past Monday night.

Just a reminder that Raw is on at a special time tomorrow with the show in Brussels. It will air on Netflix during local time in Belgium, which means 3 p.m. ET in the United States.

WWE Raw Match Card [3/17]

  • WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena under the same roof
  • Seth Rollins appearance
  • Women's World Champion IYO and Bianca Belair contract signing for WrestleMania 41
  • Bron Breakker defends his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor
  • Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser in a No Holds Barred Match
  • Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory
  • Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

