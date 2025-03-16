Front Runner Reportedly Emerges To Host WWE Survivor Series in 2025
News emerged Saturday afternoon about the potential location for Money in the Bank later this summer and now there's word about the front runner to land another major WWE Premium Live Event.
WWE is reportedly about the buck a recent trend when it comes to Survivor Series by hosting it in a warm weather city.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select says that San Diego has emerged as the likely host city this year, which would mark the first Survivor Series in California in seven years. It was November of 2018 when Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, in Los Angeles held the show.
"They've since visited Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn and Vancouver, as well as the Thunderdome since then," Ross Sapp noted in his report. "Fightful Select has learned that San Diego is being considered for WWE Survivor Series, with at least two sources noting that it's been listed internally for quite some time."
No specific date for the event was mentioned in the report, but Survivor Series typically falls in late November, with the last three events falling on Thanksgiving weekend. The event has also been rebranded Survivor Series: WarGames for the past three years. There's no word if that will once again be the case in 2025.
It's shaping up to be a big year for Southern California, as Money in the Bank is also reportedly being held there this June.
