WWE Raw Preview (12/15/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It's a term that is thrown out entirely too often these days, but tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw truly is the dawning of a new era for WWE.

The Hall of Fame career of John Cena came to an end this past Saturday night when Gunther accomplished the unthinkable and forced the 17-Time World Champion to tap out for the first time in over two decades.

The Ring General vowed that he would make Cena give up, and now he returns to Raw a man of his word. Gunther will address his victory in front of what may be a very hostile crowd at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The reaction he receives tonight could very well rival the chorus of boos that rained down upon Roman Reigns the night after he defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

CM Punk was on hand at Saturday Night's Main Event to witness the show's shocking conclusion, and he'll also be in Hershey later tonight.

The World Heavyweight Champion has not appeared on Raw since he was pinned by Bron Breakker at Survivor Series: WarGames, and with just three weeks remaining until he has to defend his title against The Unpredictable Badass, The Best in the World will surely have a few things he needs to get off his chest.

There are two major title matches on the card tonight, as Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Maxxine Dupri will put her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Ivy Nile. The New Day and The Usos are also set to renew their storied rivalry, and Logan Paul will go one-on-one with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

PATHETIC PEARCE making an Intercontinental Title match when he has NO AUTHORITY TO DO SO!!! I am the REAL CHAMP!!! What an INSANE ABUSE OF POWER! My lawyers and I will be watching closely. https://t.co/yBrs2Pyr8H — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 14, 2025

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch are also being advertised for the show, but The Man is vowing to continue her boycott until GM Adam Pearce meets her demands regarding the Women's IC Title. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

Women's World Championship Match

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez | WWE

Just when Stephanie Vaquer thought she was looking at a potential rematch with Nikki Bella, Raquel Rodriguez forcefully interrupted their conversation a week ago and claimed her spot in line to challenge for the Women's World Championship.

Big Mami Cool is looking to bring the title back to the Judgment Day clubhouse and will undoubtedly have the numbers advantage with Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez in her corner.

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match

Maxxine Dupri will return to the ring for the first time since she shocked Becky Lynch at Madison Square Garden to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship. While The Man has been unsuccessfully appealing the result of that match for weeks now, Dupri has been vigorously training with Nattie to prepare for her first-ever title defense. That will come tonight when she faces off against Ivy Nile of American Made.

The Usos vs. The New Day

The Usos vs. The New Day | WWE

After hitting a rough stretch in their respective singles careers, Jey and Jimmy Uso have reunited and are now completely focused on capturing tag team gold for the first time in nearly three years. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been on the hunt to win back the World Tag Team Championship for months, and are none too pleased to see The Usos interject themselves into the conversation. These two teams will rekindle their epic rivalry later tonight on Netflix.

Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

The identity of the masked assailant remains a mystery, but they are clearly an ally of The Vision. They emerged twice last week to help Logan Paul, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed take out Rey Mysterio and LA Knight. The Megastar is likely out of commission for a while after taking a Tsunami on top of a car, which leaves Mysterio without any backup tonight when he faces The Maverick in singles competition.

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw Time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE Raw Location:

Location: GIANT Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania

WWE Raw Card:

Gunther to address his victory over John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk returns to Raw

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship

Maxxine Dupri (c) vs. Ivy Nile for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

The Usos vs. New Day

Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

