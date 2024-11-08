New Ticket Information Released For WWE "Saturday Night's Main Event"
WWE has announced new information on the upcoming “Saturday Night’s Main Event”.
In the spirit of capturing the retro feel of the classic special from the 1980s and 1990s, WWE, via their X account (formerly Twitter), posted an updated promotional video for “Saturday Night’s Main Event”, taking place at the Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, December 14th.
The video includes clips of WWE Legends like Koko B. Ware, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, and Andre the Giant, with a brief voiceover from “Mean” Gene Okerlund, while leading into the current WWE Superstars like Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, and Jey Uso.
In its original incarnation, “Saturday Night’s Main Event” broadcast on NBC from 1985 to 1991, before moving to Fox in 1992. The specials were designed to provide pay-per-view style matches through the entire card.
The March 14, 1987 edition still holds the highest rating for any program aired in the 8pm time slot for NBC, anchored by a battle royal that featured both Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant prior to their match at WrestleMania III.
The program was briefly resurrected in 2006 through 2008, and the name was used for house shows that ran in 2022.
WWE has also unveiled a 360-degree seating layout that will allow fans to feel closer to the action, and the video announced brand newly released premium seating tickets for the event. The event itself will be simulcast on NBC and Peacock as a two-hour special, beginning at 8pm EDT.
Tickets can be purchased at this link.
As of press, no matches have been announced for the card, but WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Seth Rollins are all featured on the promotional poster.
