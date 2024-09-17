WWE's 'Saturday Night's Main Event' IS BACK! [Details]
Variety just announced that Saturday Night's Main Event is returning to NBC on December 14 at 8 PM Eastern / 5 PM Pacific.
Saturday Night's Main Event aired almost 30 episodes on NBC when SNL didn't have a timeslot. The show originally ran from 1985 to 1991. It hosted several memorable WWE moments and featured top guys like Hulk Hogan, Jake the Snake Roberts, and Ultimate Warrior.
This new iteration of SNME will air live from Long Island, New York on NBC and Peacock simultaneously. The presale for the show begins September 19 at 10 AM EST and tickets will officially go on sale September 20 at 10 AM EST.
SNME's initial run in the 80s and early 90s was chock full of great moments.
Hogan and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff's feud culminated in a steel cage match. The late Sid Justice and Hogan teamed up against Undertaker and Ric Flair in the build-up to WrestleMania 8 which saw Sid turn on Hogan and walk off. The Mega Powers--Hogan and Randy "Macho Man" Savage--formed on an October 1987 episode at the beginning of an alliance that would "explode" at WrestleMania 5.
It's too early for any details on the simulcast's card, but you can expect Triple H to stock it with big matches and a few surprises. NBC and Peacock have massive audiences, so WWE will be treating this like a PLE.