New Title Match Added to WWE Clash in Italy at Saturday Night's Main Event

Following the results of one of their non-title match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Becky Lynch and Sol Ruca will now meet with the gold up for grabs at Clash In Italy on Sunday, May 31st.

Saturday night in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Lynch faced Ruca in a first time ever meeting that saw "The Man" trying to prove her superiority over the newest star on Monday Night Raw.

During this contest, Sol showcased her stunning arsenal of high flying manuevers, hitting springboard crossbodies and flipping clotheslines to the reigning WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Didn't see this coming...



Sol Ruca gets the win by DQ at #SNME. 👊 pic.twitter.com/JsIuzgemXK — WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2026

After keeping Lynch on her backfoot throughout this match, it looked like Ruca could make short work of "Big Time Becks" on this night. However, this was not meant to be.

While Lynch was able to avoid the Sol Snatcher finisher on her opponent's first try, Ruca once again looked for her signature move, but Becky pushed referee Jessika Carr in the way of the finisher, which led to her crashing into Sol.

Becky Lynch gets herself disqualified against Sol Ruca

Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca | WWE

When Carr eventually came to, the referee called for the bell and announced Sol Ruca as the winner of this bout via disqualification. Post match, Ruca went to check on Jessika Carr until Lynch came from behind and nailed her with the WWE Women's Intercontinental Title to the back.

Becky then proceeded to deliver the Manhandle Slam multiple times, leaving Ruca laying after sending a message.

Thanks to this DQ win, it seemed like Ruca had earned a shot at the gold, but it would soon be made official when Lynch made her way backstage.

In a backstage segment, Lynch approached SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who stated that he spoke with Raw GM Adam Pearce about what just happened. Pearce told Aldis to let Lynch know that she will defend the Women's IC Title against Sol Ruca at WWE Clash In Italy next Sunday.

Lynch regained the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship for a third time by defeating AJ Lee at WWE WrestleMania 42. This title bout at Clash In Italy will only be her second defense of this reign, while Ruca will get her first championship opportunity since being called up to the main roster following "The Show of Shows."

WWE Clash in Italy card (Announced):

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi - assuming The Ruler agrees to sign Paul Heyman's contract