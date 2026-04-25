New Women's US Champion Tiffany Stratton Reacts to WrestleMania Snub

Tiffany Stratton's road to WrestleMania 43 next spring got off to a strong start Friday night.

The former WWE Women's Champion knocked off Giulia on SmackDown to become the new Women's United States Champion, capturing the title for the first time in her career.

Stratton earned her opportunity against The Beautiful Madness a week ago when she defeated Jordynne Grace on the SmackDown prior to WrestleMania 42. But despite rumors to the contrary, she ended up missing out on both days of this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'

Tiffany Stratton now has a chip on her shoulder after missing WrestleMania

Joey Karni of Unseen had the opportunity to catch up with Tiffany this past Monday at the post-WrestleMania brunch hosted by Netflix and gathered her honest thoughts on how things unfolded for her this year.

“I feel like my mindset has always been just kind of controlling what I can control, which is making the most out of all my segments, making the most out of my matches, making sure I’m delivering on everything and having really good matches with everybody. And unfortunately, being on WrestleMania wasn’t in the cards for me this year."

Stratton's omission from the show this past weekend was genuinely surprising given her starring role inside Allegiant Stadium last year. She walked into WrestleMania 41 as the WWE Women's Champion and defeated 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair to retain her title.

She would remain undefeated for much of the year until she ran into a buzzsaw named Stephanie Vaquer at Crown Jewel. Stratton would then drop the WWE Women's Championship to Jade Cargill a month later at Saturday Night's Main Event and miss several weeks of action afterward due to injury.

Tiffany would return to the ring in enough time to earn her way back to 'Showcase of the Immortals', but she came up short in both the Women's Royal Rumble Match and Women's Elimination Chamber Match, and her pursuit of the Women's U.S. Title simply didn't make the cut for WrestleMania weekend.

"That just kind of leaves me with a chip on my shoulder for next year," Stratton told Karni. "I’m going to do everything in my power to never let that happen ever again.”

Tiffany Stratton | WWE

Hopefully, Stratton can now do for the Women's United States Championship what Becky Lynch did for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Tiffany's title still has never been defended on a Premium Live Event, despite talented stars like Chelsea Green and Giulia holding onto it in the past. We'll see if the creative team decides to elevate its booking now that Stratton possesses the gold.