New World Tag Team Champions Crowned Thanks to IShowSpeed and Danhausen

There has been yet another title change on the road to WrestleMania 42.

Logan Paul and Austin Theory are now the WWE World Tag Team Champions after they defeated The Usos in a New York Street inside of Madison Square Garden Monday night, thanks to an unintended assist from popular streamer IShowSpeed.

Speed, still under a curse from Danhausen, attempted to get the very nice, very evil superstar to lift said curse toward the top of WWE Raw, but he was unable to meet the financial demands of Danhausen in order to make that happen.

A nice gesture to IShowSpeed cost The Usos their World Tag Team Titles

The Vision are the NEW Tag Team Champions!



WHAT JUST HAPPENED! pic.twitter.com/iH2C3BTRwN — WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2026

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce then tried to ease Speed's mind by informing him that he had secured him ringside seats for the night's World Tag Team Title Match. LA Knight was also seated at ringside for the match, and to the surprise of no one, the Megastar couldn't help but get involved in the fray.

Knight, in an attempt to help out The Usos, tried to stop Logan Paul from acquiring a pair of brass knuckles from his mother, who was also seated at ringside. Poor IShowSpeed ended up being dragged into the brawl, and somehow came into possession of the knuckles.

Moments later, he accidentally clocked Knight with a loaded right hand and he then left the knuckles on the ring apron for Logan Paul to find.

Amid the chaos involving Paul, Knight and Speed, The Usos appeared to be closing in on retaining their titles after Jey Uso hit Austin Theory with a spear. He went up to the top to deliver a splash, but when Jimmy Uso attempted a dive onto Logan Paul on the outside, The Maverick cracked him with the knuckles.

Jey then turned his attention to Paul and dove on top of him outside of the ring. At the same exact time, however, Theory rolled over on top of Jimmy and scored the three count to bring the World Tag Team Championship to The Vision.

This is now the third title change that's been booked within the past 10 days. Damian Priest and R-Truth defeated The MFT's to capture the WWE Men's Tag Team Titles on the March 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, and then this past Friday night, Sami Zayn knocked off Carmelo Hayes to win the Men's United States Championship.

Sami Zayn | WWE

Zayn will now defend the Men's U.S. Title at WrestleMania 42 against Trick Williams, who inadvertently helped Sami win the gold in the first place.

As of this writing, it's not known if either sets of men's tag titles will be defended at the 'Showcase of Immortals' next month in Las Vegas.