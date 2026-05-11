WWE Raw Preview (5/11/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Jacob Fatu may have been the one standing tall at the end of WWE Backlash on Saturday night, but the World Heavyweight Championship is still around the waist of The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns had to utilize an exposed turnbuckle to finally keep the Samoan Werewolf down for three seconds, but he didn't stay down for much longer. A furious Fatu proceeded to cut down anyone who tried to stop him from carrying out a post-match assault on his cousin. He locked in the Tongan Death Grip and fought off numerous members of the security team while refusing to yield the hold.

It'll be a much different story tonight when Monday Night Raw invades Knoxville, Tennessee. General Manager Adam Pearce, who was one of the victims of Fatu's meltdown Saturday night, says The Samoan Werewolf will be on the show this evening to take part in a Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony. What could possibly go wrong?

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella have accepted The Judgment Day's invitation to come to Raw, and they will be in the house later tonight to hear what Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and company have to say.

There are also two matches on the books, including the second edition of the Oba Femi Open Challenge. And the time for singing is over. Former NXT Champion Joe Hendry is in for a fight when he teams up with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to take on Bron Breakker, Logan Paul and Austin Theory in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

CM Punk and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch are being advertised for the show as well on WWE's website. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw in Knoxville.

Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced before the broadcast gets underway on Netflix.

Oba Femi Open Challenge

Oba Femi | WWE

After decimating Otis inside two minutes this past Monday Night, Oba Femi returns to WWE Raw for another edition of his open challenge. Not only is The Ruler undefeated since arriving on the main roster, no one in the locker room has been able to make it past the five-minute mark with the multi-time NXT Champion. Not even the great Brock Lesnar.

Who will dare to step up to Oba Femi tonight?

The Street Profits & Joe Hendry vs. The Vision

The Street Profits have had their sights firmly set on the World Tag Team Championships from the moment they returned to action on the Raw after WrestleMania. Joe Hendry hasn't been a member of the Red Brand for very long, but his musical stylings have already drawn the ire of Logan Paul. Hendry and the Profits will now join forces tonight to battle The Vision in a six-man tag team match.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Food City Center, Knoxville, Tennessee

WWE Raw card:

Jacob Fatu will take part in a Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella appear

Oba Femi Open Challenge

The Street Profits & Joe Hendry vs. Bron Breakker, Logan Paul & Austin Theory