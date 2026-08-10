WWE Raw Preview (8/10/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer have come back around to Monday Night Raw, and Liv Morgan should be concerned.

The Man and La Primera made their surprise returns to WWE last Monday night, and both women set their sights on winning back the Women's World Championship. The only problem is they may first have to go through each other to get the opportunity.

Fans heard from Lynch last week, and she will be in Norfolk, Virginia for tonight's show, but now it will be Vaquer's turn to talk. Stephanie missed several months of action after her loss at WrestleMania 42, but she now seems more determined than ever to once again stand atop the WWE Women's Division on Monday nights.

Mexico City will host Monday Night Raw for the first time in 15 years next month, and Lucha Libre AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio has set up something special for those fans in attendance. Roman Reigns will defend his World Heavyweight Championship on that show, and he'll do so against the winner of a special Luchador-only tournament.

That tournament will get underway tonight when former Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta goes one-on-one with AAA's Laredo Kid. Also on the show, Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez will team with Roxanne Perez to take on Sol Ruca and a partner of her choice, and Austin Theory will face off against Akira Tozawa.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, Oba Femi and Seth Rollins are all being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of the Red Brand in Norfolk. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament: Penta vs. Laredo Kid

World Title No. 1 Contender's Tournament | WWE

One of eight men will earn the opportunity to face Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship on the September 14 edition of Monday Night Raw in Mexico City. AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio spoke with The OTC last week and received his blessing to book this tournament, and the first round gets underway tonight when Penta faces off against Laredo Kid.

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca & TBD

Sol Ruca's main roster career started off incredibly well, but she's suddenly hit a rough patch. She first lost her Women's Intercontinental Championship to Raquel Rodriguez, thanks to outside interference from Roxanne Perez, and then became the victim of a 3-on-1 Judgment Day beatdown the following Monday night. Who will step up to be her backup tonight in Norfolk?

Austin Theory vs. Akira Tozawa

The Vision was in no mood to play games last week. After Bron Breakker absolutely destroyed Joe Hendry in singles action, Austin Theory added insult to injury with a post-match attack. That was until Akira Tozawa hit the ring to save the day. Tozawa was seeking retribution after Theory wrapped a steel chair around Otis' head the week prior. He'll get another opportunity later tonight.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

Monday Night Raw location:

Location: Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia

WWE Raw card:

Becky Lynch comes back around to Monday Night Raw

Stephanie Vaquer addresses the WWE Universe

World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament: Penta vs. Laredo Kid

Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca & a partner of her choosing

World Tag Team Champion Austin Theory vs. Akira Tozawa