Speculation Grows Over Brock Rechsteiner's WWE Future After Latest Report

The Steiner family roots are going to get even deeper in WWE.

Bron Breakker, the son of Rick Steiner, is a fixture on Raw brand and has been called a future WrestleMania main event talent on a regular basis. Breakker is a former NXT Champion and one-half of the current WWE World Tag Team Champions alongside Austin Theory.

Breakker has been a mainstay ever since the night after WrestleMania 41, when Breakker joined up with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman to form The Vision faction. The group eventually also featured Theory, Logan Paul, and Bronson Reed. The faction was short-lived, however, as nearly everyone in the group got injured, including Breakker.

Breakker got on the WWE fast track because of his intensity and athleticism. His family genes didn't hurt either. Rick Steiner is a member of the legendary Steiner Brothers tag team with his brother Scott. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Breakker in 2022.

It appears that an additional Steiner is heading to WWE sooner rather than later. According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful, WWE is interested in bringing in Bron Breakker's cousin and the son of Scott Steiner, Brock Rechsteiner.

Rechsteiner is an NFL wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints. He was recently suspended for the first six games of the season, but that suspension hasn't cooled WWE's interest in him.

Children of Hall of Fame talent beginning to join the business

Bron Breakker | WWE

The report indicates that there is a "99% chance" that Rechsteiner gets a WWE offer once he wraps up his career in football. WWE has been scouting Rechsteiner since college and reportedly would sign him to a contract without an official tryout. Rechsteiner has acknowledged his interest in WWE as well. He's confirmed his interest in pro wrestling and has already communicated with WWE on potentially signing with the company.

More and more, the children of Hall of Fame stars are popping up in the ring around the wrestling industry. In NXT, the Birthright faction is filled with second-generation talent, including Arianna Grace and Lexis King. Grace is the daughter of Santino Marella. King is the son of Brian Pillman.

Outside of WWE, AJ Styles' son Avery has just started his career in pro wrestling as well. Avery Styles has taken bookings with GCW and other independent promotions. Styles went into the WWE Hall of Fame this year over WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas.