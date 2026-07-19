Nick Aldis Officially Returning to the Ring at WWE SummerSlam

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is now less than two weeks away from taking off his suit, and putting on his wrestling boots once again.

Less than 24 hours after he cost Gunther his opportunity at a WWE Championship Match at Saturday Night's Main Event, Aldis and The Ring General were mixing it up again. This time it was at Fanatics Fest in New York as WWE was hosting the official SummerSlam kick-off event.

Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque was on the main stage to start off the event, when he was interrupted by Gunther. The Career Killer was demanding that Triple H take action against Aldis after what he did inside Madison Square Garden Saturday night, but The Game clearly felt that the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion was justified after Gunther had verbally and physically assaulted him in recent weeks.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will face Gunther at SummerSlam

It was not long at all before Nick Aldis made his way onto the stage, where yet another fight broke out. Once both men had been separated by security personnel, Triple H made the call to have them settle their issues in the ring. It'll be Gunther taking on Nick Aldis on either Saturday, August 1, or Sunday, August 2 at SummerSlam.

This will be Nick Aldis' first match in nearly three years, and his first ever in a WWE ring. The 39-year-old has an impressive career resume as an in-ring performer, which includes a 1043-day reign as the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. He's also held world titles for TNA Wrestling, NAWA and GFW.

The issues between Aldis and Gunther date back to when The Ring General felt he was screwed out of the WWE Championship at Clash in Italy. Ever since that questionable referee decision, Gunther has consistently questioned Aldis' ability as the SmackDown General Manager. And the disdain for leadership has only grown with each passing week. Now, he'll be battling his boss at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer.'

WWE SummerSlam card (announced):

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins | WWE

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship

Five-Way Ladder Match to crown the Interim WWE Women's Champion: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar III inside Hell in a Cell

Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso