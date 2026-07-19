WWE Announces Massive SummerSlam Discount and WrestleMania 43 Watch Parties

WWE has launched a final push to get as many people into the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' as possible.

The annual SummerSlam Premium Live Event will take place inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2, and with less than two weeks to go until the two-night extravaganza, many fans appear to be waiting until the last minute to secure their tickets.

If that was the play, especially for those living in the Twin Cities area, your patience has paid off. It was announced by Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson during Saturday Night's Main Event that tickets to SummerSlam are now available starting at just $25. This limited-time offer is available by using the discount code: JJETS.

You heard the man, @JJettas2!#SummerSlam is coming to Minnesota and you can get tickets for a limited time starting at $25 using code: JJETS pic.twitter.com/AvRuLvf3DD — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2026

Tickets for this year's event have been lagging in comparison to previous stadium shows. This despite an all-star card that includes CM Punk defending the WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns putting his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Seth Rollins and Oba Femi battling Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell.

According to ticket tracker WrestleTix, as of this past Friday, WWE had only moved 22,780 tickets for night one and just 22,624 seats had been sold for night two. That was an increase of just 711 and 633 respectively, compared to the update given the week prior, which came before the WWE Championship Match had been announced.

U.S. Bank Stadium has a standard capacity of roughly 67,000 seats, so WWE is far from a sellout. The lack of ticket movement has been a topic of great debate in recent weeks, with everyone wanting to assign blame to one specific aspect of the problem. Whether that be the company's creative direction, economic strains when it comes to the increased cost of travel, or just the high price for certain tickets.

Sep 11, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of U.S. Bank Stadium during player introductions in a game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In reality, it's most likely a combination of all of the above, and WWE is now offering fans a more affordable path toward attending this year's SummerSlam.

Other matches on the show include Liv Morgan defending her Women's World Championship against 2026 Queen of the Ring IYO SKY, and a Five-Way Ladder Match to crown an interim WWE Women's Champion with Rhea Ripley still dealing with a torn meniscus.

Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill have qualified for the match thus far, with three more qualifying matches set to take place in the coming weeks.

WrestleMania 43 experience is coming to New York City in 2027

The world's most famous arena played host to Saturday Night's Main Event last night, which saw CM Punk and Cody Rhodes emerge victorious over Gunther and Sami Zayn to keep their WWE Title Match at SummerSlam a one-on-one affair.

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns also appeared alongside NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson for a double acknowledgment ceremony that celebrated the New York Knicks' first championship in 53 years.

Knicks' center Karl-Anthony Towns also made a huge impact when he helped Danhausen defeat JD McDonagh in a No Disqualification Match with two impressive chokeslams, one for JD and another that sent Dominik Mysterio crashing through a table. And WWE had one other gift to give the Big Apple before departing.

Are you ready, New York City?!



Your #WrestleMania Experience comes to life with a weekend unlike any other! 👀 pic.twitter.com/3J7FVug8AH — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2026

With WrestleMania 43 set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next spring, WWE announced during Saturday night's broadcast that an experience worthy of the 'Showcase of the Immortals' would be coming to New York.

Official WWE Watch parties for WrestleMania 43 will be held at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, with two other live events also set to be held at the venue. AAA Eternal Glory and NXT Stand & Deliver will take place after each night of WrestleMania, with other fan experiences to be announced at a later date.