Nick Khan Reveals Details On Working Relationship With Triple H In WWE
Nick Khan has been a part of WWE for nearly five years now, and one of the individuals he's worked closest with is WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H.
Khan became president and chief financial officer of WWE under Vince McMahon when he jumped from CAA in 2020, eventually becoming CEO of the company prior to its purchase by Endeavor and integration into TKO. Following that, he became president, with Levesque taking on the role of CCO in 2023.
This week, Khan appears as a guest on Stephanie McMahon's podcast, where he discusses his journey into WWE. In it, he opened up about his relationship with the WWE Hall of Famer Triple H, and how they go about holding each other accountable for mistakes.
“Paul (Levesque) and I, Triple H and I, we make mistakes in business every day. The good thing is we have one another, where we can say, ‘I think I did this. What do you think?’ ‘Ah, I don’t think that was the move. Maybe we could think of it the other way.’ ‘Okay, let’s try that,’ and then to the executive committee meeting -- the executive committee part of me, the senior leadership team will say, ‘Hey, this got messed up. We’re gonna pivot,’ we’re gonna do X, Y and Z instead and everyone rolls in the same direction.”- Nick Khan
Khan would also go into detail on personality management in WWE, including the likes of Roman Reigns and others, while discussing his career in sports and entertainment at length.
H/T Fightful for transcript assistance.
