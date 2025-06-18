WWE Star Liv Morgan Will Reportedly Undergo Surgery And Could Miss Months Of Action
The news keeps going from bad to worse for Liv Morgan.
On Monday Night Raw this week, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion saw her match with Kairi Sane halted before it's planned finish after she suffered a dislocated shoulder.
Morgan's injury has reportedly led to WWE "starting from scratch" with the Evolution 2 card that was planned for next month, according to WrestleVotes on WrestleBinge Backstage Pass.
“I was told this morning that injury has caused a lot of the Evolution card to basically be scrapped, to be ripped up and starting from scratch because she was pegged for a big-time tag team match that isn’t gonna happen now,” WrestleVotes stated. “That spot is gonna be filled by somebody else, and it’s gonna have a lot of ripple effects.”
Now, Fightful Select are reporting that the former Women's World Champion is set to undergo surgery and will likely miss a number of months. Not only will this affect Evolution at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta next month but, according to Fightful's report, her injury will also lead to "significant creative reshuffling" as Morgan was not only involved in multiple storylines, including a potential one with the returning Nikki Bella.
Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were likely in line to defend their Tag Team Titles against the Bella Twins at Evolution. Not only that, but WWE's creative was also hinting at a major match between Morgan and Women's World Champion IYO SKY after an interaction between the pair on Raw this past week.
There may have also been something in the works involving Roxanne Perez given the former NXT Women's Champion's recent involvement with the Judgement Day.
Morgan suffered a similar injury in 2023, when a shoulder dislocation lead to a labrum tear. Liv missed upwards of six months before making her return at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Here's hoping for a speedier recovery this time around.
(H/T Fightful Select)
