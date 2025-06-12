WWE Reportedly Collaborating On New Theme For Seth Rollins With Mainstream Artist
WWE fans may soon have a new song to sing when Seth Rollins makes his entrance.
For years the WWE Universe has 'burned it down' while the Visionary dances his way down to the ring, but the company is reportedly working on a new theme that may better reflect Rollins' new heelish persona.
The 2025 Men's Money in the Bank winner has been undergoing a character shift, albeit slowly, since aligning with Paul Heyman to win the main event on night one of WrestleMania 41. BodySlam's Cory Hays is now reporting the next step in that shift may be the debut of a new song for Rollins and his new alliance.
"WWE is working with a mainstream artist to create a new theme song for Seth Rollins. The theme will be used for Rollins and his group. This group is expected to receive their official faction name soon."
The news that WWE is working with a currently unidentified mainstream artist on the song should be welcoming to those who develop anxiety at the mere thought of another Def Rebel creation.
As for the collection of Rollins, Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed receiving an official name in the near future, that's good news for folks in my line of work who are growing tired of generically referencing them as a group, faction or alliance.
There's currently no reported timeline on when the new song or name could debut on WWE programming.
Don't surprised if Rollins and company make their next appearance this Friday night on SmackDown. The Money in the Bank briefcase gives Seth a golden ticket to appear on any show he chooses, and LA Knight's sneak attack on Bron Breakker this past Monday night cannot be sitting well with everyone in the group.
