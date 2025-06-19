Rumor On Backstage Push For LA Knight To Move To WWE Raw
Some within WWE want LA Knight to be moved to the Raw brand.
Knight has been busy setting his sights on Seth Rollins and his new faction after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed played a key role in helping ‘The Visionary’ win the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this month.
That, of course, came at the expenses of Knight, who came up short for the third straight year in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
However, could a significant change be in the works for ‘The Megastar’ in the near future?
According to WrestleVotes on Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass, there is a push backstage within WWE to swap him from SmackDown to Raw.
“According to those within the company, we are told more than a handful of people are advocating for LA Knight to be moved to the Raw brand in the near future, as his presence on Netflix could be viewed as something of a refreshing change,” WrestleVotes stated.
The report notes that Knight has wrestled just two matches on Raw since signing with WWE in February of 2021, despite making sporadic appearances on the brand to further feuds.
Knight has yet to capture a world title in WWE, but he is a two-time United States Champion. He also won the SummerSlam Slim Jim Battle Royal in 2023 and was named Breakout Superstar of the Year in the 2024 Slammy Awards.
His most prominent title opportunity came at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, where he challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.
Jacob Fatu defeated Knight for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 back in April.
H/T WrestleNews.co for the partial transcription.
