Nikki Bella Reveals Backstage Reaction To WWE Clash In Paris Match With Becky Lynch
Nikki Bella has opened up on the backstage reaction to her match with Becky Lynch at WWE Clash In Paris.
It was a first-ever singles match between the two women’s superstars last Sunday, as Nikki aimed to capture the Women’s Intercontinental Championship for the first time.
However, it was Lynch who used a roll-up pin to retain the title before later going on to deliver a low blow to CM Punk in the Fatal 4-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship to help Seth Rollins score the victory.
But what was the vibe after Lynch’s win against Nikki?
On the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki discussed her emotions after the match and revealed that she received an ovation from those backstage.
“I was so proud of myself and it was really cute because when I came back, they were all clapping for me and it was really special,” Nikki said.
She also went into the specifics on what stood out with her performance.
“One, I was really impressed with my strength,” Nikki said. “You know, obviously, conditioning, that comes. I learned some new transitions and I just wanted to do some things but I was really proud of myself. It was cute because a lot of people pulled me aside and told me great things. I was so on cloud nine back there and I’m excited to know where I’m going moving forward.”
Nikki teased that she was “really excited” about her future plans in WWE.
What’s Next For Nikki Bella In WWE?
The match at WWE Clash In Paris marked Nikki’s fourth since returning to the company earlier this year at the Royal Rumble.
In July, she competed in the 20-Woman Battle Royal at Evolution - won by Stephanie Vaquer - had a singles match on Raw against Chelsea Green, and also teamed with Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY in an eight-woman tag team match against Naomi, Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, and Piper Niven.
Nikki was reportedly scheduled for a feud with Liv Morgan, but Morgan suffered a shoulder injury on the June 16 episode of Raw.
WWE could choose to pick back up with that rivalry once Morgan makes her return to the ring.
