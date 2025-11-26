Becky Lynch Slams Her Creative Following Her WWE WrestleMania 35 Main Event

At the end of 2018 and into 2019, the hottest act in the world of professional wrestling was Becky Lynch.

At that time, Lynch found her "Man," personality and became the biggest babyface in WWE. There was an attempt to turn Lynch heel at SummerSlam in 2018, but her connection with fans forced a pivot and that pivot led her to WrestleMania.

Though she missed an opportunity to wrestle Ronda Rousey in a one-on-one match at Survivor Series in 2018, Lynch and Rousey tangled along with Charlotte Flair in the first-ever all-women's main event at WrestleMania 35.

In that triple threat match, Lynch pinned Rousey and won both the WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. What came next for Lynch was "terrible," according to The Man herself.

Becky Lynch says her creative after WrestleMania 35 was terrible and awful

In a new interview on the Something's Burning podcast, Lynch opened up about her disappointment with her creative direction after her big WrestleMania main event and victory. Lynch moved into a title defense program with Lacey Evans, but Evans was brand new to the WWE main roster.

“I start working with Lacey Evans right out the gate. God bless her, but ... for me to go from the main event of WrestleMania to somebody who hadn't done anything was terrible.” Becky Lynch

At the same time that Lynch was champion and working with Evans, she was also paired on-screen with her real life partner, Seth Rollins, who also won the world championship at that same WrestleMania. Lynch called that creative choice "awful."

“They put us together, and we didn't know our own dynamic as a couple. Now we're on TV, and my wrestling character is so different to how I am in real life, and especially as a girlfriend. It was jammed down everybody's throats. Everybody hated it. It was awkward as sh*t. It was pretty awful.” Becky Lynch

Lynch has a busy weekend ahead of her at Survivor Series. She's scheduled to team up with Lash Legend, The Kabuki Warriors, and Nia Jax in the Women's WarGames match against AJ Lee, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss.

Lynch and Lee have been embroiled in a feud for most of the back half of 2025. Lee returned to WWE to help CM Punk in his feud with Seth Rollins. The four stars squared off in a tag team match at Wrestlepalooza.

Lee cost Lynch the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship last week on WWE Raw. Lynch was wrestling Maxxine Dupri with her title on the line, and while she was cheating to win, Lee made her entrance and distracted Lynch, which gave Dupri the opportunity to snag the victory. Lynch has vowed revenge on Lynch inside WarGames on Saturday.

WWE Survivor Series airs live on ESPN and Netflix internationally on Saturday, November 29. Other announced matches include Men's WarGames featuring Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women's World Championship, and John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship.

