Ronda Rousey Weighs In On Her Professional Wrestling Future

When Ronda Rousey retired from mixed martial arts after two losses at UFC 193 and UFC 207, respectively, she would make the move to professional wrestling, signing with the WWE sometime in 2017.
Her tenure in the squared circle would be a mixed bag as it started off with plenty of hype and would see Rousey capture the Raw Women's Championship; that hype didn't last forever and fans got a bit tired of her work.
During an interview with The Lapsed Fan promoting her graphic novel, Rousey would speak a little bit about wrestling, confirming that it is behind her now.
"Pretty much, I’d say so. I got into WWE because I wanted to be able to wrestle with my girls, you know, the Four Horsewomen and be able to wrestle with my friends. And they kind of dangled that carrot for my whole run and never let it happen."- Ronda Rousey [h/t Fightful]
Ronda continued to speak about her return to the WWE in 2022:
"And then the second run, they kept dangling it. And then by the end, I was like, I’m f***ing leaving unless I can wrestle with Shayna [Baszler]. And that’s how I was able to do it at all. And now nobody even works there anymore.”- Ronda Rousey [h/t Fightful]
What Is Ronda Rousey Up To Now?
As mentioned, Rousey has written a graphic novel called "Expecting The Unexpected," with two prior novels written in 2015 and 2024. After retiring from both MMA and professional wrestling, it seems she has kept busy.
Rousey also became a mother, giving birth to two daughters alongside her husband and fellow UFC fighter, Travis Browne.
Ronda did briefly attempt to continue wrestling as she appeared at multiple independent shows such as Lucha VaVoom and Wrestling Revolver. She also made her ROH debut, where she and Marina Shafir faced Athena and Billie Stakz back in November 2023. This marked her final match to date.
All of this, alongside her occasional acting role in movies or video games, a return to fighting in either capacity doesn't seem like it will happen anytime soon. You can never say never, however, and fans of Rousey's will just need to wait and see.
