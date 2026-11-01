NXT Halloween Havoc Results: CM Punk Makes Huge NXT Championship Announcement

Tony D'Angelo had the opportunity to stake his claim as the greatest NXT Superstar in history when he challenged Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship on Saturday night at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Not many men have had the privilege of holding that title twice, and Waller made sure to keep D'Angelo's name off that list. He took advantage of an inadvertent referee bump toward the end of their match and blasted Tony with a crowbar to retain his championship.

After the match, Halloween Havoc Danhausen introduced his good friend Pepsi Phil (via video), and CM Punk said that he'd grown sick of Waller running his mouth about him. Therefore, on Wednesday, November 4 on NXT, it'll be Punk challenging Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship.

The NXT Women's Championship was also on the line at Halloween Havoc, and Kelani Jordan was just able to pull out a victory and retain her title over a very game Wren Sinclair, much to the chagrin of the crowd packed inside the WWE Performance Center.

Myles Borne and Tavion Heights also went to war in a Weapons Wild Match, while Shiloh Hill and Naraku went to another dimension and back before settling their issues in the ring.

Here's everything you may have missed, especially if you took some young ones out for trick-or-treating, from Saturday night's NXT Premium Live Event.

NXT Halloween Havoc 2026 Match Results:

Myles Borne defeated Tavion Heights in a Weapons Wild Match. This one featured all the toys that you'd expect: tables, chairs, trash cans, kendo sticks, and even a toolbox, but it was the broadcast camera that proved to be the difference maker. Borne stole the equipment from the camera operator and sent Heights flying through a table after blasting him in the head. Myles then sent Heights crashing into a trash can with the Borne Again to pick up the win.

Shiloh Hill and Naraku began to brawl backstage when they both became blinded by the orange mist, which somehow transported them to an alternate haunted dimension. This match will continue later in the night.

Izzi Dame defeated NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria in a non-title match. Zaria appeared to be in position to win the match after hitting a spinning lariat, but she took her focus off her opponent and picked up the North American title belt, which Dame had brought into the ring just moments before. The distraction allowed Izzi to hit a running knee for the victory.

Zilla Fatu defeated Charlie Dempsey in a Very Nice, Very Evil Match. There were no disqualifications and falls counted anywhere under the rules of this match, and BirthRight tried everything in their power to take advantage. Zilla had to beat down both Stacks and Lexis King before he could finish Dempsey. Fatu, who was dressed as Scorpion from Mortal Kombat, used a chain for a "get over here" Samoan Drop, and then hit the Triple Z and top rope splash to pick up the win.

Things are getting CRAZY for @shiloh_wwe because of The Mist 🧪 pic.twitter.com/qhIFYiXL3E — WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2026

Shiloh continued his pursuit of Naraku inside the haunted dimension, but after having a little too much fun and battling his way through several masked figures, Hill was unable to find him. Naraku then had to go through his own separate gauntlet before an evil figure showed him where he needed to go to find Hill. It was then announced that the match would continue later in the night.

Kelani Jordan defeated Wren Sinclair to retain the NXT Women's Championship. Jordan attempted to beat Sinclair the same way she did Kendal Grey to win the title. She slammed Wren into the exposed metal of the bottom turnbuckle and then hit a 450 splash, but Sinclair somehow kicked out at the last possible moment. Wren locked in The Final Wrench, but Kelani was able to roll through and get to her feet. She rammed Wren face-first into the turnbuckle, which appeared to knock her out, but Kelani put her foot on the bottom rope for some extra leverage just to make sure.

A LANI HALLOWEEN 😈@kelani_wwe snags the WIN by any means neccesary over Wren Sinclair! pic.twitter.com/zUzWXpbRnB — WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2026

Shiloh Hill defeated Naraku. After they finally found each other in the haunted dimension, Hill and Naraku began to brawl and went crashing through a wall. They were teleported to the ringside area of the WWE Performance Center and came spilling out of the platform that was set up near the commentary desk. After the match finally began, Naraku went to hit the mist, but Hill neutralized it with some "fog". He then hit a suplex/neck breaker combo to score the victory.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone informed Kelani Jordan that she'll be defending the NXT Women's Championship this coming Wednesday night against a mystery opponent.

It was announced that the next NXT Premium Live Event will be Tables, Ladders, Chairs on Saturday, December 12.

TLC 🤝 NXT



For the first time in history, the TLC PLE comes to NXT! pic.twitter.com/GzPER52SsQ — WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2026

Grayson Waller defeated Tony D'Angelo to retain his NXT Championship. Waller may still be the champion, but he wouldn't be had the referee not been taken out toward the end of the bout. While the ref was down, D'Angelo hit a spear and had Grayson pinned for an audience count of 10. He finally got up to check on the official, which allowed Waller to get his hands on a crowbar. He blasted Tony with it, and then hit a rolling stunner as the ref was starting to come around. He covered D'Angelo and scored the three-count to retain the title.

After the match, CM Punk appeared on the big board and told Waller that they would wrestle for the NXT Championship on the Wednesday, November 4 edition of NXT.