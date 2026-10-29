Grayson Waller Explains Why NXT Return Wasn't a Demotion

The NXT Champion has spoken.

Grayson Waller has always been something of a lightning rod when it comes to speaking publicly. He proved it when he cut a pipe bomb style promo upon returning to NXT this year. Since then, Waller has become the face of NXT, is the NXT Champion, and will headline the upcoming Halloween Havoc PLE over the weekend.

Waller was on the main roster but directionless because of numerous roles and character shifts that didn't stick. Was Waller's NXT return a demotion? Not if you ask him.

In a brand-new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Waller spoke about his NXT return and said that when he was given a chance to return to the brand, he jumped at it and made sure to detail how the move wasn't a demotion of any kind.

“I don’t see it as that (a demotion) because I wasn’t told to do anything," Waller said of his NXT return. "I was asked. I was given an option by Shawn and I chose to go and do that. So, I didn’t look at it as a demotion because I’m on TV every week. I’m competing every week against some of the best kids in the world right now.

"I think it was something that I needed to do because I need to show them who I am; I need to show them I love this. I’m so good. You are the guys who haven’t seen it. It’s not me; you’re fumbling the ball. I have everything ready to go, but you just don’t know. So I took it upon myself to kind of force it on them."

Grayson Waller calls himself the leader of NXT

On the main roster, Waller flirted with a variety of roles. He was a backup second to The New Day on Raw when Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were there. On SmackDown, he was a part of a tag team with Austin Theory. Waller never really got the chance to click as a singles talent.

In addition to rebuilding his own career, Waller says he's returning to NXT to be the leader of the brand.

“Well, the first time you get to NXT, you’re learning," Waller said. "So when I was there, there’s guys like Ciampa and Gargano and Pete Dunne, and I’m learning under them, working out what this is, working out who I am as a character, learning. Now, I run this. I am NXT. These kids are here to learn from me. I don’t really want to help them. I’m not here to give them advice and things like that. I’m here to show them what a real WWE Superstar is like."

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Waller will be in action this weekend at Halloween Havoc. He's scheduled to defend his NXT Championship against Tony D'Angelo. Other announced matches for the show include Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair for the NXT Women's Championship and Myles Borne vs. Tavion Heights in a Wild Weapons Match.