WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

It should be a very nice, very evil NXT Halloween Havoc 2026 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

This year's installment of the event is set for Halloween night, so who better than Danhausen to host the spookiest PLE for NXT? With Danhausen running the show, there figures to be plenty of fun and frivolities on the action-packed Halloween Havoc card.

The show is headlined by Grayson Waller defending the NXT Championship against former champion Tony D'Angelo, who is aiming for revenge after Waller pinned him to win the title in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Heatwave back in August.

And after Waller led him on a wild goose chase on this week's NXT, there is even more motivation for D'Angelo to regain the championship.

Speaking of titles, Wren Sinclair is looking to capture the NXT Women's Championship for the first time as she goes one-on-one with Kelani Jordan.

Things have gotten personal between the two, as Jordan attacked Sinclair's best friend, the recently cleared Kendal Grey, to heighten the tension entering this title showdown.

Can Sinclair bring the gold back to WrenQCC? Or will Jordan find a way to retain?

Meanwhile, it wouldn't be Halloween Havoc without some interesting stipulations. Myles Borne will face off against Tavion Heights in a Weapons Wild Match, and Zilla Fatu and Charlie Dempsey will spin the wheel to determine the stipulation for their singles match.

Zilla was set to do that on NXT, but Birthright, dressed as druids, attacked him with a shovel.

OH NO 😟



An absolutely BRUTAL attack on Zilla Fatu by BirthRight! pic.twitter.com/Leh5eOyoRn — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2026

Also announced for Halloween Havoc is Zaria vs. Izzi Dame in a match where Dame specifically requested that her opponent's NXT Women's North American Championship not be on the line.

Plus, Shiloh Hill, who has been putting a lot of research into the poison mist, will attempt to apply his knowledge in a rematch against Naraku.

Here's everything we know about tonight's NXT Halloween Havoc. Check back for more updates, as the card is subject to change.

NXT Halloween Havoc date:

Date: October 31, 2026

NXT Halloween Havoc start time:

Time: 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT)

NXT Halloween Havoc location:

Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

How to Watch NXT Halloween Havoc:

Television: The CW Network

NXT Halloween Havoc Match Card:

Tony D'Angelo vs. Grayson Waller | WWE

Tony D'Angelo vs. Grayson Waller (c) for the NXT Championship

Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan (c) for the NXT Women's Championship

Myles Borne vs. Tavion Heights in a Weapons Wild Match

Zilla Fatu vs. Charlie Dempsey in a Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal Match

Shiloh Hill vs. Naraku

Zaria vs. Izzi Dame