NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 Results: Tony D'Angelo & Lola Vice Win Championships

The biggest night of the year for NXT is now in the books, and the St. Louis crowd in attendance at Stand & Deliver bore witness to the crowning of two new NXT Champions.

Lola Vice finally earned her moment in the spotlight when she bested Jacy Jayne and Kendal Grey in a spectacular triple threat match to win her first NXT Women's Championship. All three ladies set the tone for what was a stellar night of in-ring action, capped off by Tony D'Angelo completing phase two of his comeback plan.

The man who once called himself The Don of NXT, is now officially running the men's division after he defeated Joe Hendry, Ricky Saints and Ethan Page in a chaotic Fatal 4-Way Match to win the NXT Championship.

TONY D IS THE NEW KING OF NXT 🏆@TonyDangeloWWE pic.twitter.com/Yq435pZUdO — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2026

While the two top titles in NXT did change hands, Myles Borne and Tatum Paxley were both able to retain their respective North American Titles, and the Vanity Project held onto the NXT Tag Team Championship in controversial fashion.

Sol Ruca also got the best of Zaria in what was a very personal and physical singles match. Here's everything you may have missed from NXT Stand & Deliver Saturday night in St. Louis.

NXT Stand & Deliver Results:

Lola Vice defeated Jacy Jayne and Kendal Grey to win the NXT Women's Championship. Vice made history Saturday night by becoming the first Cuban American female champion in WWE history, and she did so by dropping the now former champion with a spinning back fist.

Vice landed that knockout blow after Grey appeared to have the title won. Kendal nailed Jayne with Shades of Grey, but Lola broke up the count at the last second by locking in a sleeper on Kendal. Grey was able to power her into the ropes, but turned around into a Rolling Encore from Jacy. Lola then immediately dropped Jayne with her wicked right hand to win her first NXT Women's Championship.

WWE aired a vignette for former Evolve Women's Champion Kali Armstrong, announcing that she's on her way to NXT.

The Vanity Project defeated Los Americanos to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship. Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes faced a really tough challenge from Rayo and Bravo Americano, but the young standout tag team of NXT was able to squeak out a victory thanks to an assist from Jackson Drake. The former Men's Evolve Champion clocked Bravo with a right hand behind the referee's back, which allowed Baylor and Smokes to hit a reverse DDT, coup de grâce combo to score the victory.

The Vanity Project RETAIN the NXT Tag Team Titles! 🏆



📺:https://t.co/DewfYyeqoo pic.twitter.com/ZrAr6eKivH — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2026

Sol Ruca defeated Zaria. The former NXT Women's North American Champion got the better of her long-time friend and tag team partner after a very personal and physical battle. Wanting nothing more than to earn her position under the spotlight, Zaria powered through a Sol Snatcher onto the steel ramp and speared Sol back into the ring through the ropes. Ruca was then able to connect with another Sol Snatcher but Zaria kicked out at two.

Zaria was able to battle back and hit Sol with a thunderous F-5, but it was Ruca's turn to get her shoulder up at the last possible second. Zaria then went for the knock-out shot by hoisting Sol up to the top rope for an avalanche F-5, but Ruca countered with a massive X-factor. She then followed up with her third Sol Snatcher of the match to finally put Zaria away.

Sol takes Zaria DOWN! 🔥@SolRucaWWE defeats Zaria in the battle of former friends at #StandAndDeliver! pic.twitter.com/TAPT4Je81s — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2026

Myles Borne defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the NXT Men's North American Championship. Gargano may not have re-captured the title he's held more than anyone else, but this battle with Borne brought Johnny Wrestling back to the surface. He nearly won the gold after hitting One Final Beat, but Borne was able to kick out at two. Johnny nearly won again with the Gargano Escape, but Myles was just able to grab the bottom rope. In the end, the champion was able to push through an arm injury to hit Borne Again on three separate occasions to retain his title.

Post-match, Borne was showing Gargano some respect when Dion Lennox slid into the ring and cracked Myles in the back with a steel chair. He then hit him with a sit-down power slam on top of the chair for good measure.

OH NO 😳@DionLennoxWWE attacks Myles Borne out of NOWHERE! pic.twitter.com/0cXVDYYEg6 — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2026

Tatum Paxley defeated Blake Monroe to retain the NXT Women's North American Championship. Paxley was not in possession of her championship belt prior to the opening bell, but she endured a great deal of punishment to hold it in her arms once again. Blake nailed Tatum with a rough-looking sunset flip power bomb to the outside and then rolled her rack into the ring for a running knee. Following a kick out, Blake ripped off one of the middle turnbuckle pads to distract the referee and then blasted Tatum with the North American title belt. Again, Paxley was able to kick out.

Monroe rocked Paxley with a head butt, and she fell backward into the exposed turnbuckle. Blake then connected with a Glamour Shot DTT that appeared to win her the title, but Tatum was barely able to get her shoulder up at two. After unleashing a massive scream in frustration, Blake went for another Glamour Shot DDT, but Tatum countered into Cemetery Drive to retain her championship.

GLAMOUR TAMED ✅@TatumPaxley takes back HER North American Title and retains against Blake Monroe! pic.twitter.com/7uwL9yRw5H — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2026

After the match was over, The Vanity Project ran into Blake Monroe backstage and asked her if she needed anything. She said yes and asked them to follow her.

Tony D'Angelo defeated Joe Hendry, Ricky Saints and Ethan Page to retain the NXT Championship. Saints and Page walked into this match with a plan to work together and leave with the gold in their possession. They did not stay on the same page for very long, and it ultimately cost both men their opportunity to win back the NXT Championship.

The finish saw Saints and Page fighting with each other on the outside. Ethan did not react well to Ricky hitting him with a chair, and he was about to slam him through the commentary desk when Tony D came out of nowhere to spear both men through the table. Back in the ring, D'Angelo slipped out of a Standing Ovation attempt and hit Hendry with a massive spear. He then plastered the now former champion with Dead to Rights to win the title.