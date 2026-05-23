Update on Ethan Page's Backstage Status on the Main Roster

Ethan Page has the biggest match of his career this weekend at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. He's wrestling against Penta for the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship. He's come a long way from barely being promoted at all in AEW.

Page joined WWE in 2024, where he made a surprise appearance on NXT and attacked the champion, Trick Williams. Soon after, Page became the NXT Champion, starting a notable run that also saw him as the NXT Men's North American Champion.

Page was a main roster call-up this year after WrestleMania 42 and has hovered around the mid-card championship scene and has had matches with Je'Von Evans and others who are chasing men's IC title. He's also befriended Rusev, another AEW cast-off that recently returned to WWE.

Page was signed by AEW in 2021. He appeared as an entrant in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the Revolution PPV event. Soon after that debut, he signed a three-year contract with the company.

Over the years in AEW, Page had some notable matches, including a tag team match at Double or Nothing against Sting and Darby Allin in 2021. At that time, Page was a part of the Men of the Year tag team with Scorpio Sky. Page and Sky ended up joining Dan Lambert's American Top Team, which was his final semi-prominent role with the company before he left in 2024.

Ethan Page is in a strong position on the WWE main roster

Ethan Page | Netflix

Page's final AEW match was a bout against Kenny Omega on Collision. Near the end of his run, he was also a fixture of Tony Khan's relaunched Ring of Honor product.

Page's tenure with WWE has been a positive one. A new update from Wrestlevotes indicates Page is extremely respectful and detail-oriented behind the scenes of WWE. That attention to detail is something that many feel has translated onto television throughout his time in NXT, AAA, and Raw. The report confirms that Page has positioned himself well on the main roster.

Page will challenge Penta for the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship at this weekend's WWE Saturday Night's Event show on Peacock. The show is scheduled to air live from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Ft Wayne.

Other announced matches for the show include Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca, The Vision vs. The Street Profits for the WWE World Tag Team Championships, Brie Bella and Paige vs. Lash Legend and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and more.