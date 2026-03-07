WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Two intriguing championship matches are set for WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Joe Hendry won the vacant NXT Championship in an action-packed seven-man Ladder Match last month, but he’ll face a former champion looking to regain his spot at the top of the brand.

After shocking the world by defeating Oba Femi at NXT No Mercy back in September, Ricky Saints has been on a mission to prove that he’s the gold standard.

However, Femi won the rematch at NXT Deadline three months later, and Saints has been on the chase ever since.

Can the current NXT Champion find a way to retain the title?

Meanwhile, the NXT Women’s North American Championship is on the line as former friends have turned into bitter rivals.

Izzi Dame and The Culling betrayed Tatum Paxley at NXT Gold Rush to cost her the NXT Women’s Championship, and the latter has been on a quest for revenge.

Speaking of personal rivalries, one of NXT’s most unique matches returns as Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan will face off in an Underground Match.

Jordan broke Vice’s hand after slamming a ladder on it, so these two likely won’t hold back when they step into the ropeless ring.

Also announced is yet another heated showdown, as Blake Monroe and Jaida Parker will go at it once again. They wrestled to a double countout on the February 10 edition of NXT, and the winner of the rematch could be one step closer to being in the mix for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day show in Orlando:

Ricky Saints vs. Joe Hendry (c) - NXT Championship

Ricky Saints vs. Joe Hendry | WWE

Hendry has found his way to the top of NXT, but Saints’ confidence seems high in dethroning the current champion. One reason for that could be his newly-formed alliance with Ethan Page and The Vanity Project, which was on full display on Tuesday’s show.

However, Hendry had some help in new NXT North American Champion Myles Borne, Shiloh Hill, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger, so there is backup for both participants if chaos ensues in this huge title match.

Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame (c) - NXT Women’s North American Championship

Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame | WWE

Things were going great for the duo until Dame chose to turn her back on her friend, and she’s since captured her first title in NXT. But after costing Paxley the gold, Dame could have her hands full in trying to keep the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Can Paxley finally get some revenge on Dame?

Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan - NXT Underground Match

Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan | WWE

Vice is going against her doctor’s suggestion of damaging her fractured hand even further. Jordan knows that, and she’ll undoubtedly look to make that her focus in the no-holds-barred showdown

On this week’s NXT, Jordan trained with former NXT Champion and MMA star Shayna Baszler, so that should set up a hard-hitting match between these two superstars.

Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker - Street Fight

Jaida Parker vs. Blake Monroe | WWE

The same can be said for this particular match. Parker and Monroe have been going at it for a month, and things got personal in their verbal exchange on NXT.

That has unleashed another side of Monroe, who has issued a challenge for an anything goes Street Fight at Vengeance Day. This match figures to be anything but glamorous.

Dion Lennox vs. Tony D’Angelo

Tony D'Angelo vs. Dion Lennox | WWE

DarkState has been the target for D’Angelo, and the rivalry between the two has escalated after the latter cost the faction the NXT Tag Team Championships in their match against The Vanity Project.

D’Angelo has reiterated that he came back to NXT for two reasons, and one of them is eliminating DarkState. Can he achieve his objective?

How to Watch WWE NXT Vengeance Day:

Streaming: Peacock (U.S.), Netflix (International)

WWE NXT Vengeance Day Start Time:

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

WWE NXT Vengeance Day Location:

Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

Match Card (Announced):

Ricky Saints vs. Joe Hendry (c) for the NXT Championship

Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame (c) for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan in an NXT Underground Match

Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker in a Street Fight

Dion Lennox vs. Tony D’Angelo