Oba Femi Gives Confident Timeline for When He’ll Be a WWE Champion

A star was born on Monday night.

Just when it seemed like Seth Rollins was on a collision course to face Paul Heyman's honorary Vision member Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, Oba Femi marched down to the ring and crashed everyone's party, accepting Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania open challenge.

The next step of this inevitable rise to superstardom would be for Oba Femi to go over the 48-year-old, 10-time WWE World champion.

Fans aren't the only ones getting ahead of themselves when it comes to Oba Femi's future success on WWE's main roster. The former NXT Champion spoke in a recent interview about the new guard of WWE, what it was like to face off against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, and what he expects out of his own WWE career.

Oba Femi | Netflix

The odds are in The Ruler's favor

There are very few people on planet Earth who should have the nerve to argue with Oba Femi when he talks about what he's capable of. He speaks with a convincing level of confidence that's attached to his 6-foot-6, 310-pound frame.

When asked by SHAK Wrestling when he expects to become a world champion in WWE and whether that moment could come before he turns 30, Femi wasted no time giving him the answer. He also made sure to show respect to the entire batch of young talent that surrounds him in the locker room.

"I think the odds are very high, they’re stacked in my favor. Like I said, I’m young. I’m spry. I’m ready. I’m hungry. I’m hungrier than a lot of these 47 year olds, I’ll tell you that...because it’s not just me too. It’s me, it’s Bron, it’s Dominik. There’s so much going on right now when it comes to the young talent." Oba Femi on SHAK Wrestling

Femi also made sure to let viewers know about the one thing no wrestler can deny about his rise to success.

Father time always wins

There will be a 21-year age gap between Femi and Lesnar when they collide at WrestleMania 42. Femi has every right to believe he is up next and the favorite.

"They’re [older guys] killing it but at the same time, father time always wins. A lot of them are 44, 45, 46...This is a time for someone like The Ruler to come in and take their place, fulfill destiny. I’ve built the trust with them, I’ve built the equity in NXT with everything I did with the NXT Championship..." Oba Femi on SHAK Wrestling

John Cena gave Femi the opportunity to shine against then-WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event last December, and even though the match ended without a conclusive winner, Femi looked like a star. At the Royal Rumble, Femi entered the match at No. 1 and proceeded to put on a star-making performance until Lesnar eliminated him.

Oba Femi | Netflix

More than a month away from the biggest show of Femi's professional career, he once again has made himself look like a star. His powerbomb on Brock Lesnar this Monday was perhaps the greatest moment of his young career so far.

Femi continues to speak with confidence and can walk and back it up with star-making performances. Fans are expecting WrestleMania 42 to be another one of those moments in The Ruler's rise to superstardom.