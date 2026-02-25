Oba Femi Responds to Fan Demand For a Brock Lesnar Match

Oba Femi didn't answer Brock Lesnar's open challenge on WWE Raw for a match at WrestleMania 42, but he knows it's something that the fans want to see.

Last month at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, The Ruler and the Beast Incarnate went face-to-face inside the Men's Rumble match. Despite Lesnar being the one to eliminate Femi from the match, fans have been eager for a singles match between these two WWE Superstars.

As Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis continue their bidding war for the former NXT Champion's services, the road to WrestleMania 42 is rapidly approaching. It's time for WWE to make a big splash for Femi sooner rather than later.

Oba Femi and Cody Rhodes | WWE

WWE Superstar Oba Femi recently spoke with Dense Salcedo at the WWE 2K26 Creator Event. When asked for "the tea" behind the face-off with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble and fans' desire to see a match between these two men, Femi said he knows the demand is there and he's hopeful it will happen.

"What's the tea? I mean, it's highly requested right now. The demand is here. All we have to do is put it out there. So hopefully it happens, even if it's not this year. When it does happen, we know it's going to be phenomenal." Oba Femi

"I don't know if it's going to be his last one. I don't know how much he has left in the tank, but I know he has one more for Oba Femi, for sure. It's going to mean a lot to me. I grew up watching him. I wouldn't call him a role model of mine or anything like that, but he's a very big inspiration behind my character. But yeah, Brock means a lot to the industry, and it is going to mean a lot to me when I get to face him."

Oba Femi reflects on vacating the WWE NXT Championship

Ahead of his call-up to the WWE main roster, Oba Femi vacated the NXT Championship after successfully defending the title against TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater at New Year's Evil.

Vacating a championship has always been a divisive move for the WWE Universe. Still, Femi feels privileged to be one of the few people who have vacated an NXT Championship before a main roster call-up.

Oba Femi | Netflix

"I mean, like vacating the championship is a very short list of people who have done that, and I'm very privileged to be one of those people," Oba Femi said. "Transitioning to the main roster has been no problem, easy peasy. I just have to replicate the same dominance I had in NXT, and I think I'll be fine."

While Femi's final landing spot is still up in the air, it appears a future match between him and Rusev will be taking place soon on WWE Raw.