Brock Lesnar to Make Five Appearances Ahead of WrestleMania 42, Issues Open Challenge
We now know that Brock Lesnar will be in action at WrestleMania 42, but his opponent remains a mystery.
The Beast made his return to WWE Monday night on Raw in Atlanta. He was joined in the ring by his longtime advocate Paul Heyman, who issued an open challenge for this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' on Lesnar's behalf.
Heyman promised that some poor soul in the men's locker room would soon become the victim of an ass-kicking of biblical proportions, but said that no one has yet emerged that is worthy of said beating.
It was then announced that Lensar would be making the following appearances along the road to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19:
- Monday, March 16 - WWE Raw in San Antonio, Texas
- Monday, March 23 - WWE Raw in Boston, Massachusetts
- Monday, March 30 - WWE Raw in New York City, New York
- Monday, April 6 - WWE Raw in Houston, Texas
- Monday, April 13 - WWE Raw in Sacramento, California
If any superstar is man enough to accept Lesnar's challenge, all they have to do is step up to The Beast at any point during one of those five shows. Heyman then offered a prediction, perhaps a spoiler, that no one would have the balls to take that spot in the 'real' main event of WrestleMania 42.
Rumors regarding Lesnar's opponent for WrestleMania have been swirling for weeks, with LA Knight and Oba Femi emerging as two of the favorites. Knight, however, is set to compete inside the Elimination Chamber this weekend, while Femi appears to now be on a collision course with Rusev.
With Lesnar now officially on the show, assuming someone does actually accept the challenge, the card for 'Mania weekend now stands at five.
CM Punk will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns, while Stephanie Vaquer will put her Women's World Champion on the line against Liv Morgan. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill will also be defending their titles against the winners of the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches.
Current WrestleMania 42 card (announced):
- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship
- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. The Winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship
- Jade Cargill (c) vs. The Winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Women's Championship
- Brock Lesnar Open Challenge
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com