Brock Lesnar to Make Five Appearances Ahead of WrestleMania 42, Issues Open Challenge

We now know that Brock Lesnar will be in action at WrestleMania 42, but his opponent remains a mystery.

The Beast made his return to WWE Monday night on Raw in Atlanta. He was joined in the ring by his longtime advocate Paul Heyman, who issued an open challenge for this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' on Lesnar's behalf.

Heyman promised that some poor soul in the men's locker room would soon become the victim of an ass-kicking of biblical proportions, but said that no one has yet emerged that is worthy of said beating.

Will ANYONE answer Brock Lesnar's open challenge for WrestleMania? 🤔@HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/dKXsB2t9Na — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026

It was then announced that Lensar would be making the following appearances along the road to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19:

Monday, March 16 - WWE Raw in San Antonio, Texas

Monday, March 23 - WWE Raw in Boston, Massachusetts

Monday, March 30 - WWE Raw in New York City, New York

Monday, April 6 - WWE Raw in Houston, Texas

Monday, April 13 - WWE Raw in Sacramento, California

If any superstar is man enough to accept Lesnar's challenge, all they have to do is step up to The Beast at any point during one of those five shows. Heyman then offered a prediction, perhaps a spoiler, that no one would have the balls to take that spot in the 'real' main event of WrestleMania 42.

Rumors regarding Lesnar's opponent for WrestleMania have been swirling for weeks, with LA Knight and Oba Femi emerging as two of the favorites. Knight, however, is set to compete inside the Elimination Chamber this weekend, while Femi appears to now be on a collision course with Rusev.

With Lesnar now officially on the show, assuming someone does actually accept the challenge, the card for 'Mania weekend now stands at five.

CM Punk will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns, while Stephanie Vaquer will put her Women's World Champion on the line against Liv Morgan. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill will also be defending their titles against the winners of the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches.

Current WrestleMania 42 card (announced):

CM Punk and Roman Reigns | Netflix

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. The Winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. The Winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Women's Championship

Brock Lesnar Open Challenge

