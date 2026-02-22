New Match and Liv Morgan Segment Announced for Feb. 23 WWE Raw
After a two-week hiatus, Scrap Daddy is back with his WWE Raw preview.
The flagship show will go live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on Netflix, and the creative team has put together quite the line-up ahead of Saturday's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.
Georgia native and the recently retired AJ Styles will be in the house for a special tribute to his Hall of Fame-worthy career. Plus, Brock Lesnar is set to return to television for the first time since he was unceremoniously eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match last month in Saudi Arabia. But wait, there's more.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday afternoon to make things official regarding one of the marquee matches at WrestleMania 42. 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan will choose which champion she will face at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' on Monday night in Atlanta.
Will it be Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer or WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill?
Two weeks removed from their double count-out, Pearce has also announced that Nattie will once again go one-on-one with Maxxine Dupri.
Finally, both the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches are nearly full and the final two qualifying triple threat matches will be taking place in Atlanta. Bronson Reed will battle Jey Uso and The "Original" El Grande Americano for the last spot in the men's chamber match.
IYO SKY, meanwhile, will look to join her fellow tag team champion Rhea Ripley in the women's chamber match by taking on Raquel Rodriguez and Kairi Sane.
Check back Monday morning for The Takedown on SI's complete WWE Raw preview, as we set the table for tomorrow night's big Elimination Chamber go-home edition of the Red Brand.
WWE Raw Card for Feb. 23 (announced):
- Tribute to AJ Styles
- Brock Lesnar returns to WWE Raw
- Liv Morgan makes WrestleMania 42 decision
- Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso vs. The "Original" El Grande Americano
- Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY vs. Kairi Sane
- Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com