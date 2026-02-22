New Match and Liv Morgan Segment Announced for Feb. 23 WWE Raw

After a two-week hiatus, Scrap Daddy is back with his WWE Raw preview.

The flagship show will go live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on Netflix, and the creative team has put together quite the line-up ahead of Saturday's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Georgia native and the recently retired AJ Styles will be in the house for a special tribute to his Hall of Fame-worthy career. Plus, Brock Lesnar is set to return to television for the first time since he was unceremoniously eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match last month in Saudi Arabia. But wait, there's more.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday afternoon to make things official regarding one of the marquee matches at WrestleMania 42. 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan will choose which champion she will face at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' on Monday night in Atlanta.

Will it be Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer or WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill?

Two weeks removed from their double count-out, Pearce has also announced that Nattie will once again go one-on-one with Maxxine Dupri.

Finally, both the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches are nearly full and the final two qualifying triple threat matches will be taking place in Atlanta. Bronson Reed will battle Jey Uso and The "Original" El Grande Americano for the last spot in the men's chamber match.

IYO SKY, meanwhile, will look to join her fellow tag team champion Rhea Ripley in the women's chamber match by taking on Raquel Rodriguez and Kairi Sane.

Check back Monday morning for The Takedown on SI's complete WWE Raw preview, as we set the table for tomorrow night's big Elimination Chamber go-home edition of the Red Brand.

WWE Raw Card for Feb. 23 (announced):

AJ Styles WWE Raw | WWE

Tribute to AJ Styles

Brock Lesnar returns to WWE Raw

Liv Morgan makes WrestleMania 42 decision

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso vs. The "Original" El Grande Americano

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY vs. Kairi Sane

Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Raw Superstar May Undergo Character Shift on the Road to WrestleMania 42

New Controversial WWE Policy Reportedly in Place for Elimination Chamber

Update on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 42

Former WWE Star Helping to Train Sting's Son