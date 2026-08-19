Official WrestleMania 42 Attendance Figures Revealed

Much was debated about the slow ticket sales for this year's WrestleMania 42 extravaganza in Las Vegas. Did WWE charge too much? Was it silly to return to the market for a second year in a row? The debate can stop now.

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority released official numbers for the event, which was held inside Allegiant Stadium this Spring. The numbers are lower than they were for the same building in 2025, but they aren't bad.

This year's WrestleMania attendance dropped by nearly 20%

According to Brandon Thurston of Post Wrestling, WWE drew 47,093 fans to WrestleMania 42 on Saturday night and 50,033 fans on Sunday. The grand total attendance for the weekend was 97,126.

It's a big number to be sure, but lower than last year. Last year's event drew 118,641 across the weekend for WrestleMania 41, with 58,538 on Saturday and 60,103 on Sunday.

That represents an over 18% drop in attendance year over year. WWE has stated that while lower than last year, this year's WrestleMania gate was still one of the highest ever in company's history.

Cody Rhodes | WWE

WWE had originally announced New Orleans as the host city for WrestleMania 42. The company pivoted after being offered a substantial raise in fees by Las Vegas to bring the event back for a second year in a row. Thurston reports that WWE was paid $6 million to bring the event to Allegiant Stadium this year. That is a million dollars more than last year.

This year, the Saturday WrestleMania main event was Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Orton had Pat McAfee in his corner, a choice that would prove to be controversial in the eyes of wrestling fans.

The Sunday main event was CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Reigns was this year's Royal Rumble winner, and he chose to cash in his title match against Punk. The two men had a classic encounter and the match of the weekend. Reigns defeated Punk to become the world champion in WWE once again.

Next year WrestleMania will look different for WWE. For the first time ever, the company is hosting its biggest event of the year overseas. WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia. WWE is rumored to be rolling out all of its top stars for this historic endeavor. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time.