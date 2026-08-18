Oba Femi and Bron Breakker Set for Massive Showdown at Sunday Night's Main Event

Who is the real future of WWE, Oba Femi or Bron Breakker? It appears that we're going to find out next month in Atlanta, Georgia.

A spin-off of the Peacock streaming special that typically airs on Saturday nights, the first-ever Sunday Night's Main Event will take over the State Farm Arena on September 6, and the card is really starting to take shape.

Both Femi and Breakker were in Buffalo, New York, for the August 17 edition of WWE Raw, and they each appeared ready to throw down for the crowd that had gathered inside KeyBank Center, but WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman stepped in to make sure their impending fight did not happen prematurely.

OBA FEMI vs BRON BREAKKER 🍿



Sunday Night's Main Event!!! pic.twitter.com/i01E1CvvX2 — WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2026

The Wiseman and former Oracle to The Vision may no longer be officially associated with Bron Breakker, but it turns out that he's not done doling out career advice to the reigning World Tag Team Champion.

Heyman said anyone who considers themselves the future of WWE would know that when two main eventers, such as Breakker and Femi, are standing under the same spotlight, you have to think about the box office. A match of that magnitude must be properly promoted, which is why Herman spoke with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce about booking that match two weeks from this Sunday.

The upcoming showdown between Femi and Breakker is the second match that has been made official for Sunday Night's Main Event in the past few days. The other is a rematch from WrestleMania 42.

It was back in April when Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton met with the WWE Championship on the line. The American Nightmare left Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with the title around his waist, but The Viper made sure the same thing didn't happen earlier this month at SummerSlam, when he slithered into the ring and delivered an RKO out of nowhere to his former protégé.

The three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment allowed CM Punk to follow up with three of his own, the GTS, and retain the company's top prize.

Rhodes has thought of nothing but getting revenge on Orton ever since, and following their pull-apart brawl this past Friday Night on SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis booked these bitter rivals to face each other one more time in Cody's hometown.

Sunday Night's Main Event card (announced):

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton | WWE

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker