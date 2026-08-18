Oba Femi and Bron Breakker Set for Massive Showdown at Sunday Night's Main Event
Who is the real future of WWE, Oba Femi or Bron Breakker? It appears that we're going to find out next month in Atlanta, Georgia.
A spin-off of the Peacock streaming special that typically airs on Saturday nights, the first-ever Sunday Night's Main Event will take over the State Farm Arena on September 6, and the card is really starting to take shape.
Both Femi and Breakker were in Buffalo, New York, for the August 17 edition of WWE Raw, and they each appeared ready to throw down for the crowd that had gathered inside KeyBank Center, but WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman stepped in to make sure their impending fight did not happen prematurely.
The Wiseman and former Oracle to The Vision may no longer be officially associated with Bron Breakker, but it turns out that he's not done doling out career advice to the reigning World Tag Team Champion.
Heyman said anyone who considers themselves the future of WWE would know that when two main eventers, such as Breakker and Femi, are standing under the same spotlight, you have to think about the box office. A match of that magnitude must be properly promoted, which is why Herman spoke with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce about booking that match two weeks from this Sunday.
The upcoming showdown between Femi and Breakker is the second match that has been made official for Sunday Night's Main Event in the past few days. The other is a rematch from WrestleMania 42.
It was back in April when Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton met with the WWE Championship on the line. The American Nightmare left Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with the title around his waist, but The Viper made sure the same thing didn't happen earlier this month at SummerSlam, when he slithered into the ring and delivered an RKO out of nowhere to his former protégé.
The three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment allowed CM Punk to follow up with three of his own, the GTS, and retain the company's top prize.
Rhodes has thought of nothing but getting revenge on Orton ever since, and following their pull-apart brawl this past Friday Night on SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis booked these bitter rivals to face each other one more time in Cody's hometown.
Sunday Night's Main Event card (announced):
- Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton
- Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino