Roman Reigns Defeats CM Punk to Win the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 42

Roman Reigns is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Reigns defeated CM Punk in a classic main event match at WrestleMania 42. Reigns won the match after hitting Punk with two consecutive spears.

The match was a battle of near equals. Punk and Reigns both traded moves and strikes throughout. Both men attempted the other's finisher maneuver as well. The match took place in the ring and out of the ring. Reigns smashed CM Punk through one of the announce tables with a power bomb. Later in the match, Punk hit Reigns with an elbow drop through the other announce table from the ring post.

THE ORIGINAL TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS IS THE NEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION!!! ☝️ #WrestleMania@WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/bV2cwqBICZ — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2026

In a surprising moment in the match, Punk attempted to win after a low blow. He threw a ball of tape and it hit Reigns in the chest. When the referee went to pick it up, Punk low-kicked Reigns and tried for a pin, but Reigns kicked out at two.

Near the end of the match, Punk was able to connect with a GTS. Reigns hit the ropes and fell on top of him. Punk attempted to pick him up again for another, but Punk collapsed to the mat under the weight of Reigns. That's when Reigns hit the two spears for the win.

Roman Reigns and CM Punk aren't strangers to the WrestleMania main event

CM Punk | Netflix

Last year at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Punk and Reigns also wrestled in the main event. They fought on night one and Seth Rollins joined them to make it a Triple Threat Match.

Rollins was victorious in the match because Paul Heyman, who had cornered Punk in the match, turned on him to align with Rollins. The duo would later form The Vision along with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Logan Paul.

Heyman also used to corner Roman Reigns as part of The Bloodline as The Wiseman. As he did with Punk, Heyman betrayed Reigns during the match to side with his old Shield-mate, Rollins.

Now that Roman Reigns is the world champion, what's next?

Gunther got a victory during night one of WrestleMania 42. Is he next in line? Oba Femi? Femi cleanly defeated Brock Lesnar to kick off night two and will have his eyes locked on championship gold soon enough.

Night one of WrestleMania 42 featured Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in the main event. Pat McAfee was in Orton's corner for the match, but got taken out by Rhodes and Jelly Roll before the match started. He tried to come back as a referee, but ended up taking an RKO from Orton. Rhodes won the match and retained the Undisputed WWE Championship.