Don't read into the teases that a Cody Rhodes heel turn is imminent.

All the way back to his time in All Elite Wrestling, some fans have been clamoring for a Cody Rhodes heel turn. Despite several teases at the time that a heel turn would be coming, The American Nightmare decided to depart the company he helped found and made his return to WWE as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38.

Since his return to WWE, Rhodes has skyrocketed to the number-one babyface in the company and eventually defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to win the WWE Championship for the first time. But over the past couple of years, some of the luster of Rhodes' babyface demeanor has worn off, with many fans eager to see what Rhodes would look like as a heel.

Despite recent teases that a potential heel turn is on the horizon, a major hurdle will likely prevent it from happening.

TKO opposes turning Cody Rhodes heel

Cody Rhodes' recent heel tendencies were discussed in depth on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select. Despite the WWE Universe being eager to see the American Nightmare turn heel, several key people within TKO are "strongly opposed" to Rhodes turning to the dark side, despite what it could mean for future storylines.

The general feeling from TKO is that Rhodes is "the quintessential babyface and ultimate company man." Not to mention, he moves a significant amount of merchandise. He is also part of several WWE marketing deals that the company has no interest in disrupting right now.

So despite the teases we're currently seeing on TV, WWE sources tell WrestleVotes that the potential storyline upside doesn't outweigh the cost the company could lose by turning one of its top performers heel.

Cody Rhodes | WWE

What does Cody Rhodes do on the road to WrestleMania 43?

With a heel turn seemingly out of the question, where does that leave Cody Rhodes on the road to WrestleMania 43 next year in Saudi Arabia?

Despite facing him earlier this year at SummerSlam, based on recent WWE storylines heading into Survivor Series, it would make a great deal of sense to see Rhodes face CM Punk next year at the Showcase of the Immortals.

While WWE might be hesitant to turn Rhodes heel, it would probably be a lot easier to turn CM Punk in the months ahead, giving Rhodes a hated heel to step into the ring with at WWE's biggest show of the year. Will this be WWE's direction? Or do they have something else in mind? Only time will tell.